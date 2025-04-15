The Standard

Somalia launches first voter registration in five decades

By AFP | Apr. 15, 2025
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in Antalya, on April 12, 2025. [AFP]

Somalia on Tuesday launched voter registration in the capital Mogadishu for the first time in over 50 years, a step towards universal suffrage ahead of presidential elections scheduled for 2026 in the volatile nation.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged last year to end the complex clan-based indirect voting system that had been in place since 1969, enacting legislation approved by parliament.

An AFP correspondent observed dozens of people queuing to register in Shangani, a district in Mogadishu, where registration started.

The east African country is due to hold local elections in June, using the one-person one-vote model, ahead of presidential polls that have been scheduled for 2026.

"Citizens in Mogadishu have begun registering to vote and collecting their voting cards, marking a significant stride towards universal suffrage," Information Minister Daud Aweis said on X.

Somalia's system of direct voting was abolished after dictator Siad Barre took power in 1969. Since his fall in 1991, the country's political system has revolved around a clan-based structure.

In 2023, the semi-autonomous state of Puntland held local polls by direct ballot, but rowed back on plans to use the system again for local and regional leadership elections early last year.

Direct voting has also been held in neighbouring Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991 but has never been recognised internationally.

Somalia is struggling to emerge from decades of conflict and chaos, battling a bloody Islamist insurgency and frequent natural disasters. 

Related Topics

Somalia Voter Registration Somalia Presidential Elections President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
.

Latest Stories

TSC delays teachers' promotions amid biting funds shortage
TSC delays teachers' promotions amid biting funds shortage
Education
By Mike Kihaki
10 mins ago
What we know about Israel's latest Gaza ceasefire proposal
World
By AFP
39 mins ago
Sudan war drains life from once-thriving island in capital's heart
Africa
By AFP
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya risks losing skilled workers to other countries
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Why Kenya risks losing skilled workers to other countries
General Ogolla will: Sh150m to wife and children, good luck to relatives
By Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
General Ogolla will: Sh150m to wife and children, good luck to relatives
Same helicopter, two crashes and a cloud of doubt over Ogolla death
By Benjamin Imende 7 hrs ago
Same helicopter, two crashes and a cloud of doubt over Ogolla death
Agriculture and devolution: Time to close missing links
By XN Iraki 7 hrs ago
Agriculture and devolution: Time to close missing links
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved