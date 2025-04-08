Pope's voice, mobility improves as recovers from pneumonia

Italian Archbishop Rino Fisichella and Pope Francis during a surprise appearance at the end of a mass for the sick and healthcare workers as part of the Jubilee Year in The Vatican, on April 4, 2025. [AFP]

Pope Francis's voice and mobility continue to improve, the Vatican said Tuesday as the 88-year-old Catholic leader recovers from life-threatening pneumonia.

The Argentine pontiff spent five weeks in Rome's Gemelli hospital before returning home to the Vatican on March 23 for what doctors said would be at least two months of convalescence.

Despite being told to take it easy, Francis made a surprise appearance in St Peter's Square on Sunday at the end of a mass.

He was pushed into the square in a wheelchair, a cannula tucked into his nostrils to help him breathe, speaking into a microphone to wish the crowd a "good Sunday", and even greeting some people.

"The situation remains stable with those improvements we saw last Sunday," in terms of his motor skills, breathing and voice, the Vatican press office said.

The pontiff continues to use high-flow oxygen at night and when needed during the day, through a cannula. He is celebrating mass every day and is doing some work, the press office said.

He has slowly started to have some meetings, notably receiving Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on Monday, it added.

Francis remains in good humour, but his lung infection "is still there", the press office said.

King Charles III had been due to meet with the pope this week during a state visit to Italy but postponed due to Francis's ill health.