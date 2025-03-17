The Standard

EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo

By AFP | 2h ago

EU Flag. [Courtesy]

The European Union sanctioned three of Rwanda's military commanders and the head of its state mining agency on Monday over its support for armed fighters in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Almost simultaneously, Rwanda announced it had severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, saying the former colonial power had "consistently undermined" it.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group swept through the mineral-rich east of the DRC earlier this year, taking two major cities, with thousands killed and millions displaced.

Belgium has spearheaded the push to punish Rwanda over the violence, including calls to block a minerals deal, and suspend development aid and support for Kigali's peacekeepers in Mozambique.

The three people sanctioned by the EU included special forces commander Ruki Karusisi and two army division commanders, Eugene Nkubito and Pascal Muhizi, as well as the head of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board, Francis Kamanzi.

A United Nations report said last year that Kigali effectively controls the M23 and has around 4,000 troops in the country.

Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of backing the group to seize valuable minerals in the east.

Kigali stops short of admitting its direct involvement in the conflict but says its own security concerns -- related to a Rwandan armed group with roots in the 1994 genocide and based in the DRC -- are ignored by the West.

"Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilise against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilise both Rwanda and the region," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

All Belgian diplomats within the country will be required to leave within 48 hours, the statement added.

It said the decision reflected "Rwanda's commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans".

Brussels immediately hit back against Kigali's "disproportionate" move and said it would also recall its ambassador.


- Peace talks -

It comes after President Paul Kagame delivered a fiery speech against Brussels over the weekend.

"One of the biggest problems we faced is that we were colonised by a small country like Belgium, which cut our country up so it can be small like it," he said Sunday.

"Belgium has killed us throughout history, and keeps coming back to kill us more."

The fighting in recent weeks has raised fears of a repeat of the Second Congo War, from 1998 to 2003, which drew in numerous African countries and resulted in millions of deaths from violence, disease and starvation.

On Monday, the M23 said it was sending a delegation to Angola for peace talks with the DRC government.

The talks are scheduled to start on Tuesday in Luanda, where Angolan President Joao Lourenco has been appointed by the African Union to mediate in the conflict.

