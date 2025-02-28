The Standard

UK minister resigns over overseas aid cut

By AFP | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

UK international development minister Anneliese Dodds.

UK international development minister Anneliese Dodds Friday said she was resigning from the Labour government over cuts to overseas aid ordered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to boost defence spending.

"Ultimately these cuts will remove food and healthcare from desperate people," Dodds said in a letter to Starmer posted on X.

Starmer on Tuesday pledged to raise UK defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, but ordered the overseas development budget to be cut from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent of gross national income to pay for it.

Dodds said while she believed defence spending needed to be increased as "the postwar global order has come crashing down", she had hoped for a collective discussion on how to pay for it.

"Instead, the tactical decision was taken for ODA to absorb the entire burden," she said, referring to overseas development assistance.

She voiced fears that plans to support the people of Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as climate change and vaccination programmes would now fall by the wayside.

"It will be impossible to maintain these priorities given the depth of the cuts," Dodds warned.

And she said that it would "likely lead to a UK pull-out from numerous African, Caribbean and Western Balkan nations".

Dodds is the fourth minister to leave Starmer's cabinet since his Labour party swept to victory in last year's elections, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

Earlier this month the UK leader sacked junior health minister, Andrew Gwynne, for making anti-Semitic, racist and sexist remarks in a WhatsApp chat.

In January, anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq resigned after being named in probes in Bangladesh into graft accusations.

And in November, Louise Haigh stepped down as transport secretary after revelations that she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence before becoming a member of parliament.

Related Topics

UK international development minister Anneliese Dodds UK Minister Resigns
.

Latest Stories

Kisumu banks on dialogue to enhance revenue collection
Kisumu banks on dialogue to enhance revenue collection
Nyanza
By Harold Odhiambo
21 mins ago
Ex-presidents want debt relief for cash-strapped African countries
Africa
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
Ombudsman summons CJ Koome, JSC members
National
By Daniel Chege
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gen Muhoozi: The Four-star brat
By Biketi Kikechi 10 hrs ago
Gen Muhoozi: The Four-star brat
Ruto, Raila coalition deal 'as good as done'
By Brian Otieno 10 hrs ago
Ruto, Raila coalition deal 'as good as done'
'The garbage' governor: Sakaja's stinking mess at City Hall
By Mike Kihaki, Macharia Kamau and Modachi Okumu 1 day ago
'The garbage' governor: Sakaja's stinking mess at City Hall
MPs demand Sakaja arrest over garbage row with KPLC
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 days ago
MPs demand Sakaja arrest over garbage row with KPLC
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved