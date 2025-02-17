'No alarm' as Pope spends fourth day in hospital: source

Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Jan. 4, 2023. [AFP]

A Vatican source told AFP on Monday that Pope Francis's hospitalisation for bronchitis had followed a busy period but there was "no alarmism" over the 88-year-old's health.

In a separate formal update, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pontiff had passed a third "peaceful" night following his admission to hospital on Friday, and on Monday morning had eaten breakfast and read the newspapers.

"He continued his treatments," Bruni added, once again providing no details, but promising an update on the pontiff's medical situation later in the day.

The Argentine pontiff has been treated in Rome's Gemelli hospital since Friday, causing him to cancel his weekend events, including presiding over mass and giving the Angelus prayer on Sunday.

A source within the pope's entourage told AFP Francis was admitted after a "very busy" two weeks, during which "he was weakened".

But the source added: "There is no alarmism."

Francis, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, has suffered numerous health issues in recent years. He has undergone colon and hernia surgery and uses a wheelchair because of a bad knee.

But he continues to maintain a packed schedule -- which only promises to accelerate as Easter approaches in April.

Before his admission on Friday Francis, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, had asked aides to read his speeches on several occasions, appearing breathless.

He was hospitalised with bronchitis in March 2023.

Another bout of bronchitis caused him to cancel a December 2023 visit to Dubai to participate in the United Nations COP28 climate change conference.

The pope has been using a wheelchair since 2022 because of persistent knee pain and uses a cane during rare moments standing up.

Francis has also fallen a couple of times in the past few months, bruising his forearm in January and sporting a large bruise on his right jaw in December, caused by toppling from his bed.

Yet despite his health troubles, Francis remains an active pontiff.

In September 2024, he completed a four-nation Asia-Pacific tour, the longest of his papacy by duration and distance.