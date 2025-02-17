Elon Musk flags possible social security fraud in US

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. [AFP]

Elon Musk has ignited fresh scrutiny of the United States Social Security Administration (SSA), after revealing data suggesting that thousands of individuals—some over 150 years old—are still listed as alive in the system.

The tech billionaire, who is heading a new government oversight initiative known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), shared his findings on social media, raising concerns about potential fraud and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

According to Musk, an analysis of the SSA’s records shows a significant number of individuals whose “death field” is marked as false, despite being well past the typical human lifespan. “Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security,” Musk joked in a post on X, accompanying a chart of the purported data.

While his remark was laced with humour, the underlying issue is serious. For years, watchdog reports and government audits have pointed to systemic flaws in how Social Security records are maintained, with potentially billions of dollars being lost to erroneous payments.

A History of Errors and Fraud

The SSA, which administers retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to millions of Americans, maintains a “Death Master File” to track deceased beneficiaries and prevent improper payments. However, errors in this system are not uncommon. A 2011 report by CNN found that approximately 14,000 Americans are mistakenly added to the death list each year, often causing severe disruptions to their lives as they struggle to regain access to banking, health insurance, and other critical services.

Conversely, failures to update death records can lead to improper benefit disbursements. A 2022 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that the SSA had paid over $1 billion to deceased individuals over the past decade. In 2023, a Department of the Treasury pilot programme aimed at recovering erroneous federal payments retrieved more than $31 million in funds that had been mistakenly sent to the dead.

Speaking to The New York Times, a former SSA inspector general, Patrick O’Carroll, said such errors create opportunities for fraud. “Once a deceased individual remains ‘alive’ in the system, it opens the door for bad actors to continue collecting benefits fraudulently,” he said. “This can range from identity theft to organised criminal schemes.”

A Political Firestorm

Musk’s revelations have quickly become a political flashpoint. While some have praised his scrutiny of the federal bureaucracy, others have accused him of sensationalising the issue.

Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, defended Musk’s initiative, arguing that Washington has long failed to hold agencies accountable. “Government incompetence has been costing taxpayers for decades,” Paxton said. “If someone like Musk wants to take a closer look, let him.”

However, privacy advocates have expressed concerns over how Musk and DOGE obtained the Social Security records. “We need transparency on how this data was accessed and whether privacy laws were followed,” said Jake Sullivan, a cybersecurity policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

SSA Yet to Respond

As of Monday, the SSA has not publicly commented on Musk’s claims. Individuals who believe they have been mistakenly marked as deceased are advised to contact their local SSA office or visit ssa.gov to correct their records.

With Musk continuing to spotlight inefficiencies within government agencies, his latest findings are likely to fuel further debate over accountability, technology, and the future of federal oversight.