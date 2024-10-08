The Standard

Rwanda records 7 new cases of Marburg virus amid vaccination drive

By Xinhua | 6d ago

The Rwandan Ministry of Health has confirmed seven new cases of the Marburg virus disease (MVD), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56.

Thirty-six patients are currently in isolation and receiving treatment, while the number of fatalities remains at 12. Eight individuals have recovered from the disease, and health authorities have conducted 2,387 cumulative tests, including 280 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the ministry late Monday.

In a significant development aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly disease, the ministry announced that Rwanda has secured 700 doses of the Marburg vaccine from the Sabin Vaccine Institute, a nonprofit organization. Vaccination efforts began Sunday, with frontline responders receiving the first doses.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures. Common symptoms of the Marburg virus disease include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.

To ensure timely diagnosis, Rwanda has expanded its testing capacity by establishing laboratories in every province, including Kigali, where the namesake national capital is located, said Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana at a press conference in Kigali Sunday.

He urged the population to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, enhance hygiene practices, and refrain from handshakes or close greetings to reduce transmission risks.

Rwanda declared the MVD outbreak late last month. MVD is a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality rate of up to 88 percent. It belongs to the same family of viruses that causes Ebola virus disease, according to the World Health Organization. 

Marburg Virus Disease Rwandan Ministry of Health Rwanda MVD Outbreak
