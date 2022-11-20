Football stars who will not be in the World Cup 2022

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane [AP]

Happening every four years, the World Cup easily passes as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Thirty-two nations fight for the cup in the event run by global football regulator FIFA.

Here are some of the stars who will not be playing in Qatar:

Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid Forwad is the latest winner of the Ballon D’or.

He was to play for France in this year’s World Cup.

Benzema has been forced to pull out of the tournament with an injury barely 24 hours before the game starts.

He sustained an injury to his left thigh during a training session on Saturday and was immediately ruled out of France’s opening game against Australia.

Scans later confirmed the damage was severe.

Sadio Mane

He was recently crowned Africa’s best player of the year and was part of team Senegal.

The Bayern Munich forward sustained an injury to his right fibula.

It is reported that the 30-year-old got injured in the last Munich games ahead of the World Cup.

It was announced earlier this week that the former Liverpool man would miss the "first games" of the tournament but he would not require an operation.

However, with their first game on the horizon on Monday against the Netherlands, the Senegal football federation has confirmed that Mane would completely miss the tournament as he's not recovering from his injury.

Paul Pogba

France midfielder Paul Pogba will also miss the World Cup due to continuing knee problems.

Pogba returned to training with Juventus this month following surgery on his right knee in September.

He has not played since returning to Juventus from Manchester United due to a new injury.

N’golo Kante

France International N'Golo Kante has also been ruled out of the World Cup.

This was after he underwent an operation on a hamstring injury in October this year.

The midfielder, who played a pivotal role in Les Bleus' winning campaign in 2018, suffered a setback in the final stages of his recovery last week and has now been ruled out for four months after the surgery.

Kante has featured in only two Premier League games and played a total of 175 minutes this season.

Timo Werner

Germany forward Timo Werner was ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to an ankle injury.

His club RB Leipzig said a week before the national squad was due to be announced.

The 26-year-old, who has 24 goals in 55 appearances for the national team.

Werner moved back to Leipzig this season after leaving Chelsea in an effort to get more playing time to secure his spot on the World Cup squad.

Christopher Nkunku.

France attacker Christopher Nkunku has sustained an apparent injury during training as Les Bleus prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The RB Leipzig man is one of 26 players to have been called up by Didier Deschamps, having shone for Die Roten Bullen over the past 15 months.

Nkunku and France took part in their final pre-flight training session at Clairefontaine on Tuesday, during which the 25-year-old was involved in a collision with Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.

Other stars who are out of the World cup are Diogo Jota of Liverpool, Marco Reus of Germany.