Why CNN boss Jeff Zucker quit a year after announcing exit plan

WORLD
By Winfrey Owino | February 2nd 2022

Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker. He quit on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. [Reuters]

Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, has quit his job for failing to disclose to the company his romantic relationship with a colleague.

According to a report by The New York Times, Zucker wrote a memo to colleagues that his relationship came up during a network investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who was fired in December 2021.

Cuomo was fired over his involvement in the political affairs of his brother, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote.

Then went on, “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,”.

Reports indicated that Zucker was intimately involved with Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, who is also one of the highest-ranking leaders of the network.

In response, Gollust said in a statement on Wednesday, February 2, that she was remaining in her role at CNN.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during the Covid-19 pandemic. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.” she said adding that they are both divorced.

Warner Media’s Chief Executive, Jason Kilar, accepted Zucker’s resignation and said, “We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly.”

The New York Times has also reported that Zucker stood by Cuomo (former anchor) for months after it was revealed that he advised Andrew Cuomo’s aides on how to fend off the sexual harassment scandal that eventually led to his resignation.

However, Cuomo has contested the terms of his departure from CNN, which said it would not pay him severance or honour the remainder of his current contract.

A year ago, Zucker announced his departure from the Cable News Network (CNN) at the end of 2021.

“The truth is, back in November and December, I had basically decided that it was time to move on now. But since then, I've had a change of heart. And I want to stay. Not forever, but for another year” Zucker said on February 4, 2021.

Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, has a storied reputation in the TV business marked by early success.

He was the executive producer of NBC’s “Today” show in his 20s, then became the president of NBC Entertainment before joining Turner Broadcasting System, CNN’s parent company.

