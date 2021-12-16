× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Omicron is very serious threat, what we know is bad - UK health official

EUROPE
By Reuters | December 16th 2021

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty attends a news conference on the coronavirus disease at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain. [Reuters]

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant posed a really serious threat and that what health officials already knew about was "bad".

"This is a really serious threat at the moment. The how big a threat - there are several things we don't know, but all the things that we do know, are bad," Whitty told a news conference.

"And the principle one being the speed at which this is moving, it is moving at an absolutely phenomenal pace."

He added: "We do have some things going for us this time of which the most important is the existence of effective vaccines and the ability to boost at speed at this stage."

KEEP READING

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Assistant chief stabbed to death, his wife is key suspect
Dennis Magu, 36, was fatally stabbed in the back between 9:30pm and 10pm.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Raila Odinga takes vacation after heavy political week
Raila Odinga takes vacation after heavy political week

POLITICS

By Willis Oketch

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war

By Reuters | 4 days ago

France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl

By Reuters | 6 days ago

UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
IMF: Poor nations face economic collapse unless G20 extends relief

By Reuters | 12 days ago

IMF: Poor nations face economic collapse unless G20 extends relief
Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa

By Reuters | 20 days ago

Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC