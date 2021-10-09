× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres

AFRICA
By Reuters | October 9th 2021

A worker offloads used car tyres from a cargo tricycle in preparation for recycling at Ibadan, Nigeria. [Reuters]

In Nigeria, a country heavily reliant on revenues from its oil exports, entrepreneur Ifedolapo Runsewe has identified another type of black gold: used car tyres.

She has set up Freetown Waste Management Recycle, an industrial plant dedicated to transforming old tyres into paving bricks, floor tiles and other goods that are in high demand in Africa's most populous nation.

"Creating something new from something that will otherwise be lying somewhere as waste was part of the motivation," Runsewe told Reuters at her factory in the city of Ibadan in southwest Nigeria.

"We are able to create an entire value chain around the tyres," she said, holding a paving brick that is one of the company's best-selling products.

KEEP READING

 Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers

 Nigeria 0-1 Central African Republic: Super Eagles beaten at home in World Cup qualifying shock as Uganda beat Rwanda

 How healthy living has turned ginger into a goldmine for farmers

 Uganda Tri Nations Cricket Series: Rains gift Nigeria victory over Kenya

Crumb rubber is seen during recycling of used car tyres at Ibadan, Nigeria September 17, 2021. [Reuters]

Waste management in Nigeria is patchy at best. In villages, towns and cities, piles of waste are a common sight, and residents often burn them at night for lack of a safer method of disposal. Tyres are routinely dumped and abandoned.

Freetown relies on scavengers who collect old tyres from dumping grounds. They are paid 70 to 100 naira ($0.17-$0.24) per tyre.

Some tyres are also supplied directly by mechanics, like Akeem Rasaq, who is delighted to have found a place where he can make some money from old tyres.

"Most of the tyres end up in public drainage clogging up the drain, but things have changed," he said at his roadside workshop.

Freetown started operations in 2020 with just four employees, and growth has been so rapid the workforce has jumped to 128. So far, more than 100,000 tyres have been recycled into everything from speed bumps to soft paving for playgrounds.

Men work on the recycling line of used car tyres in Ibadan, Nigeria September 17, 2021. [Reuters]

"It is important to support anybody that recycles in our country," said Houssam Azem, founder of the Lagos Jet Ski Riders Club, which has purchased paving bricks from Freetown for a children's play area.

"Taking tyres, which is an environmental nuisance, and turning them into what children can play on, I think it is a win-win for everybody."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari fires army bosses

Kenya yatuma malalamishi kwa serikali ya Uchina baada ya kudhulumiwa kwa raia wa Kenya

Myths and misconceptions about coronavirus: Nigeria warns citizens to shave their beads to be safe

French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron
A conference will be held in Paris gathering civil society groups from countries where the death penalty is in use or suspended.
Petition to limit MPs' terms gets on their nerves
MP Ferdinand Wanyonyo thought you were a busybody who had failed in all attempts to secure a parliamentary seat hence your apparent resolve.

MOST READ

Police in Nairobi barred from using private, unmarked cars
Police in Nairobi barred from using private, unmarked cars

NAIROBI

By Hudson Gumbihi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Nigeria rescues 187 people from kidnappers
Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
DRC seeks UNESCO listing to reclaim rumba’s rhythms

By Hereward Holland, Reuters | 2 days ago

DRC seeks UNESCO listing to reclaim rumba’s rhythms
Mozambique president calls on insurgents to surrender after key militant killed

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Mozambique president calls on insurgents to surrender after key militant killed

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC