Renate Nyborg named Tinder’s first female CEO
WORLD
By Betty Njeru and Agencies | September 10th 2021
Match Group Inc, the parent of Tinder has named Renate Nyborg as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the dating app to replace Jim Lanzone.
Nyborg becomes Tinder’s first female CEO. Her appointment will be effective on September 27 and will report to Match CEO Shar Dubey.
She joined Tinder in 2020 as General Manager of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She had previously served at online meditation app Headspace.
Nyborg also met her husband on the dating app and joined Tinder from
“I swiped right on my husband and it changed my life. Being CEO of this company is a truly humbling and extraordinary opportunity.” Nyborg said in a statement Friday.
Her predecessor Lanzone has left to head Yahoo as CEO.
Tinder is a leading American geosocial networking and online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other users' posted profiles.
