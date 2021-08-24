Zambia inaugurates Hakainde Hichilema as new president
AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | August 24th 2021
Zambia is today, August 24, swearing in Hakainde Hichilema as its new president.
The ceremony is taking place at the National Heroes Stadium in the capital, Lusaka.
Thousands of guests, including Heads of State and various opposition leaders are expected to grace the event.
Hichilema’s running mate Mutale Nalumango is also being sworn in.
The incoming president has invited opposition leaders from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Botswana.
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the country to attend Hichilema’s inauguration.
Other African leaders who have already arrived include Namibia President Hage Geingob, Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera.
Odinga who arrived in Lusaka yesterday tweeted: “It will be a great day for the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole to witness a seamless transfer of power as envisaged by democratic processes.”
Zambia’s National Broadcaster said attendance at the inauguration will be restricted to only invited guests, in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
The opposition leader won the August 12 General Election by a landslide, beating his main rival, outgoing president Edgar Lungu by more than a million votes.
Hichilema garnered 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201.
Zambia’s Electoral Commission declared him winner on August 16. "I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, said in a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.
Hichilema, 59, has unsuccessfully vied for presidency five times. He becomes the country’s seventh president.
He has led the United Party for National Development (UPND) since 2006.
