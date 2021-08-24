× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zambia inaugurates Hakainde Hichilema as new president

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | August 24th 2021

Zambia’s incoming president Hakainde Hichilema (R) and his son Habwela Hakainde in the capital, Lusaka, Zambia. [Reuters]

Zambia is today, August 24, swearing in Hakainde Hichilema as its new president.

The ceremony is taking place at the National Heroes Stadium in the capital, Lusaka.

Thousands of guests, including Heads of State and various opposition leaders are expected to grace the event.

Hichilema’s running mate Mutale Nalumango is also being sworn in.

KEEP READING

 Is Odinga representing Uhuru in Zambia Inauguration?

 Hakainde Hichilema: Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

 Editorial: Edgar Lungu loses in Zambia

 President Uhuru congratulates incoming Zambian President, bids farewell to President Lungu

The incoming president has invited opposition leaders from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, and Botswana.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the country to attend Hichilema’s inauguration.

Other African leaders who have already arrived include Namibia President Hage Geingob, Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera.  

Odinga who arrived in Lusaka yesterday tweeted: “It will be a great day for the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole to witness a seamless transfer of power as envisaged by democratic processes.”

Zambia’s National Broadcaster said attendance at the inauguration will be restricted to only invited guests, in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.  

Guests await the inauguration of Zambia’s incoming president Hakainde Hichilema. [Courtesy]

The opposition leader won the August 12 General Election by a landslide, beating his main rival, outgoing president Edgar Lungu by more than a million votes.

Hichilema garnered 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201.

Zambia’s Electoral Commission declared him winner on August 16. "I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, said in a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

Hichilema, 59, has unsuccessfully vied for presidency five times. He becomes the country’s seventh president.

He has led the United Party for National Development (UPND) since 2006.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Zambian President, Edgar Lungu represents the heads of state during the inauguration ceremony

Zambian president Edgar Lungu arrives at Kasarani Stadium for the inauguration ceremony

Share this story
Man retrieves three bodies from 40ft borehole in Pokot
Kamosin said that he has not received any money for the job he did, adding that his interest is only for wisdom to follow him day and night.
Judge Muthoni Gitumbi suspended
President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a gazette notice, said the tribunal to inquire into the matter will be chaired by Hellen Amolo.

MOST READ

Boda boda operators torch school bus in Embu [Photos]
Boda boda operators torch school bus in Embu [Photos]

EASTERN

By Muriithi Mugo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Gunmen kill at least 16 in latest Niger village attack

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Gunmen kill at least 16 in latest Niger village attack
South Africa to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to 18-35 year olds from Friday

By Reuters | 4 days ago

South Africa to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to 18-35 year olds from Friday
Uganda confirms another Polio outbreak

By Winfrey Owino | 6 days ago

Uganda confirms another Polio outbreak
Hakainde Hichilema: Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

By Kennedy Gondwe | 6 days ago

Hakainde Hichilema: Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC