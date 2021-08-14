× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Former Brazil congresswoman goes to jail on charges of killing husband

WORLD
By Reuters | August 14th 2021

Congresswoman Flordelis de Souza at the Brazilian congress in Brasilia, Brazil, June 25, 2019. [Reuters]

Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, a former Brazilian congresswoman accused of orchestrating the execution of her husband in June 2019, was arrested on Friday evening after being stripped of her parliamentary immunity.

Flordelis, as she is widely known in Brazil, was charged with murder a year ago along with 10 alleged co-conspirators in the death of her husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo. He was shot 30 times in the garage of their home.

But her position as a federal deputy representing Rio de Janeiro state had shielded her from prosecution.

On Wednesday, Brazil's lower house voted to remove her from office. A judge ordered that she be arrested shortly thereafter at the request of state prosecutors.

Flordelis' lawyer, Anderson Rollemberg, criticized the arrest and vowed to appeal on Monday morning.

Flordelis dos Santos de Souza claims her husband was killed by thieves. [Reuters]

"Totally arbitrary," he wrote in a WhatsApp message. "She went to all the hearings and she was wearing an ankle bracelet."

The Flordelis case has fascinated Brazil for several reasons including the defendant's unusual profile. A former evangelical pastor and singer, Flordelis rose to fame by adopting dozens of children in need, some of whom later accused her of running a cult-like organization.

The brutal murder of her husband struck a chord in a state where powerful organized crime groups and evangelical power brokers have developed close links in recent years.

Police have alleged Carmo's murder came amid a power struggle within the sprawling family.

Television images on Friday evening showed Rio de Janeiro police escorting Flordelis from her home into a police car, clutching a Bible.

