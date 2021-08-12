Tanzania suspends newspaper for story on President Samia Suluhu it calls false
AFRICA
By Reuters | August 12th 2021
The Tanzanian government on Wednesday suspended a local newspaper for running what it called a false story saying that President Samia Suluhu Hassan would not vie for office in 2025, the first newspaper suspension in Hassan's tenure.
The suspended newspaper, Uhuru, is owned by the country's ruling party Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), which has in effect been in power since 1961.
The ban came after Uhuru on Wednesday a front-page story, "I Don't Have Intentions to Contest for Presidency in 2025 - Samia."
Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.Start Now
KEEP READING
President Samia Suluhu wields big stick as she charts her own path at the helm
Isaac Ruto dismisses NASA formula of sharing parties funds
Suluhu receives first Covid-19 jab as she launches vaccination drive
"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has not said any information that she does not have intentions to contest for presidency in 2025," Gerson Msigwa, Tanzania's director of information services and chief spokesperson said in a statement.
Hassan took office in March following the death of predecessor John Magufuli, nicknamed "the bulldozer," who downplayed the severity of COVID-19 and banned several newspapers during his six-year administration.
Since taking office, Hassan has indicated a change in course, urging public vigilance on COVID-19 and instituting measures to curb its spread.
In April, she said the government would re-instate media outlawed by Magufuli. Soon after, however, officials clarified that only online television would benefit from the measure but that banned newspapers could reapply for their licences.
The ruling CCM party said Uhuru's board had already suspended three top officials managing the newspaper, including the CEO, over the story.
The party was investigating what happened, CCM General Secretary Daniel Chongolo told reporters.
The suspension would last for 14 days and Uhuru could file an appeal to the minister of information, Msigwa said.
RELATED VIDEOS
President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta
Senator James Orengo shares his opinion on Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu
Rais wa Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan atangaza mikakati mpya ya kupambana na virusi vya Korona
Mediation fails to settle Sh40m property disputeTwo families have been battling for control of a 0.09-hectare property for over 36 years.
Logistics firms eye profits in LamuLamu anticipates trans-shipment cargo for Tanzania, Mombasa, Somalia, Indian Oceans Islands of Comoros, Madagascar, Seychelles and South Africa.
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS