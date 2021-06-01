× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Pope changes Church law to enshrine roles for women

WORLD
By Reuters | June 1st 2021
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer on Epiphany, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Vatican. [Reuters]

Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to formally codify their roles as altar servers, distributors of communion and readers at liturgies.

The pope's decree formalised practices already common in many countries. But the change in the Code of Canon Law means conservative bishops will not be able to block women in their dioceses from taking those roles.

The Vatican stressed that the roles were "essentially distinct from the ordained ministry", and so not an automatic precursor to women one day being allowed to become priests.

"This codifies that women are equal to men in these roles and is big because in some cultures women are still considered unclean and cannot be near the sacred," said Phyllis Zagano, a religion professor at Hofstra University in New York State and past member of a papal commission on women deacons.

In the decree, called "Spiritus Domini" (The Spirit of the Lord), Francis said he had acted after theological reflection.

 Pope Francis updates canon law to address paedophilia by priests

 Harold's empty pockets save him from divorce

 Cut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF

 Pope makes surprise visit to homeless getting Covid-19 vaccine

In an accompanying letter, he said he wanted to bring "stability, public recognition" to women already serving in the roles.

“This shift brings the institutional Church in alignment with the pastoral realities around the world," said Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women's Ordination Conference, which campaigns for the female priesthood.

Last August, the pope appointed six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances.

He has also appointed women to the posts of deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums, deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, and councillor of the Synod of Bishops.

He has also set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they are allowed to take up the role today.

Deacons, like priests, are ordained ministers, and as in the priesthood, must be men in today's Church. They may not celebrate Mass, but they may preach, teach in the name of the Church, baptise and conduct wedding, wake and funeral services and even run a parish.

HOT TOPICS: Kenya's 2015 great visits From POTUS to Pope Francis to WTO

Morning Express: The Newsroom 2nd December 2015

Pope Francis ends his African tour after visiting a mosque in flashpoint neighbourhood of CAR

Agriculture remains the cash cow for counties
The industry contributes at least 22 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Kenya should look for a better way of formulating debt ceiling policy
The Treasury is once again preparing to table changes to the Public Finance Management Law for another round of approvals by legislators.

Stalled 56-year-old MV Uhuru finally roars back to life (photos)
Stalled 56-year-old MV Uhuru finally roars back to life (photos)

NATIONAL

By Mireri Junior

.
