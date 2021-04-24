Potential new malaria vaccine shows promise in Burkina Faso trial
WORLD
By Mirror | April 24th 2021
A potential new malaria vaccine has proved highly effective in a trial in babies in Africa, pointing to it one day possibly helping reduce the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease that kills up to half a million young children a year.
The candidate vaccine, developed by scientists at Britain’s University of Oxford and called R21/Matrix-M, showed up to 77% efficacy in the year-long trial of 450 children in Burkina Faso, researchers leading the trial said in a statement.
The scientists, led by Adrian Hill, director of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and also one of the lead researchers behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said they now plan to conduct final stage trials in some 4,800 children aged between 5 months and 3 years in four African Countries.
Hill said he had “high expectations for the potential of this vaccine” which he said would be the first against malaria to reach a World Health Organization (WHO) goal of a malaria shot with at least 75% efficacy.
Scientists around the world have been working for decades to develop a vaccine to prevent malaria - a complex infection caused by a parasite carried in the saliva of mosquitoes.
KEEP READING
Tharaka-Nithi runs out of isolation beds as Covid-19 cases rise
Covid-19: Kenyan Embassy in India reaches out to affected citizens
Property developers shy away from new projects in Nairobi
Malaria infects millions of people every year and kills more than 400,000 - most of them babies and young children in the poorest parts of Africa.
The world’s first and only licensed malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline over many years of clinical trial across several African countries, but is only partially effective at around 30%.
In the R21/Matrix-M trial in Burkina Faso, the 450 young children were divided into three groups. Two groups got three doses of the experimental vaccine along with either a low or a high dose of an adjuvant - an ingredient designed to super-charge the body’s response to a vaccine - while the third group was given a control vaccine.
Results, which researchers said would soon be published in The Lancet medical journal, showed efficacy of 77% in the high-dose adjuvant group and 74% among those who got the vaccine with a low-dose of adjuvant.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Flattening the Curve: Kenya's Covid-19 numbers drop with positivity rate dropping to 16%
County compliance team formed to enhance enforcement of the Covid-19 rules in Samburu County
Environmental Effects of Covid-19: A Discussion with Isaac Kalua Green
Covid-19: Kenyan Embassy in India reaches out to affected citizensIndia recorded 346,786 fresh cases, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day
Former rugby player Alex Olaba detained for seven days in attempted murder caseA court has directed former rugby player Alex Olaba be remanded for seven days at Kilimani Police Station to allow detectives to complete investigatio
MOST READ
Doreen Mwende’s ‘surprising’ act of honesty
NAIROBI
By Mate Tongola
- Lawyer's record queried
NAIROBI
By Paul Ogemba
- Ruto, Raila MPs gang up against BBI Bill
POLITICS
- Suspects in Jennifer Wambua's murder detained for 10 more days
CENTRAL
- Why India is facing an oxygen crisis as COVID cases mount
WORLD
By Reuters
- Family in agony as month's search for son, 17, fruitless
RIFT VALLEY