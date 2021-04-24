× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Cartoons Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Cartoons
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Potential new malaria vaccine shows promise in Burkina Faso trial

WORLD
By Mirror | April 24th 2021
A doctor tests a child for malaria at the Ithani-Asheri Hospital in Arusha, Tanzania, file. [Reuters]

A potential new malaria vaccine has proved highly effective in a trial in babies in Africa, pointing to it one day possibly helping reduce the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease that kills up to half a million young children a year.

The candidate vaccine, developed by scientists at Britain’s University of Oxford and called R21/Matrix-M, showed up to 77% efficacy in the year-long trial of 450 children in Burkina Faso, researchers leading the trial said in a statement.

The scientists, led by Adrian Hill, director of Oxford’s Jenner Institute and also one of the lead researchers behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said they now plan to conduct final stage trials in some 4,800 children aged between 5 months and 3 years in four African Countries.

Hill said he had “high expectations for the potential of this vaccine” which he said would be the first against malaria to reach a World Health Organization (WHO) goal of a malaria shot with at least 75% efficacy.

Scientists around the world have been working for decades to develop a vaccine to prevent malaria - a complex infection caused by a parasite carried in the saliva of mosquitoes.

KEEP READING

 Tharaka-Nithi runs out of isolation beds as Covid-19 cases rise

 Covid-19: Kenyan Embassy in India reaches out to affected citizens

 Property developers shy away from new projects in Nairobi

 Treasury to scrap VAT on renewable energy products

Malaria infects millions of people every year and kills more than 400,000 - most of them babies and young children in the poorest parts of Africa.

The world’s first and only licensed malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline over many years of clinical trial across several African countries, but is only partially effective at around 30%.

In the R21/Matrix-M trial in Burkina Faso, the 450 young children were divided into three groups. Two groups got three doses of the experimental vaccine along with either a low or a high dose of an adjuvant - an ingredient designed to super-charge the body’s response to a vaccine - while the third group was given a control vaccine.

Results, which researchers said would soon be published in The Lancet medical journal, showed efficacy of 77% in the high-dose adjuvant group and 74% among those who got the vaccine with a low-dose of adjuvant.   

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Flattening the Curve: Kenya's Covid-19 numbers drop with positivity rate dropping to 16%

County compliance team formed to enhance enforcement of the Covid-19 rules in Samburu County

Environmental Effects of Covid-19: A Discussion with Isaac Kalua Green

Share this story
Covid-19: Kenyan Embassy in India reaches out to affected citizens
India recorded 346,786 fresh cases, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day
Former rugby player Alex Olaba detained for seven days in attempted murder case
A court has directed former rugby player Alex Olaba be remanded for seven days at Kilimani Police Station to allow detectives to complete investigatio

MOST READ

Doreen Mwende’s ‘surprising’ act of honesty
Doreen Mwende’s ‘surprising’ act of honesty

NAIROBI

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
‘Absentee’ receives Sh390,000 monthly pay for 15 years

By Brian Okoth | 29 minutes ago

‘Absentee’ receives Sh390,000 monthly pay for 15 years
Thousands wish slain Chad president ‘a deserved rest’

By Reuters and AP | 12 hours ago

Thousands wish slain Chad president ‘a deserved rest’
Why India is facing an oxygen crisis as COVID cases mount

By Reuters | 18 hours ago

Why India is facing an oxygen crisis as COVID cases mount
India reports world's highest infection tally for second day

By Reuters | 1 day ago

India reports world's highest infection tally for second day

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC