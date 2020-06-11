×
Cramped makeshift bedroom in rented house where Diego Maradona spent his final days

By Mirror | December 3rd 2020 at 10:13:13 GMT +0300

This is the cramped room Maradona died in

This is the cramped makeshift bedroom Diego Maradona died in after he was unable to climb the stairs in his luxury house.

The soccer legend was supposed to sleep in an upstairs ensuite bedroom at the rented property.

But the ground-floor playroom had to be converted, with a wardrobe dragged across a doorway for privacy, as he recovered from brain surgery.

Maradona, who died at 60 last Wednesday from heart failure, had been using a portable orthopaedic loo at the house on the gated estate of San Andres, north of Buenos Aires.

The lawyer of one of the nurses caring for Diego claimed on Tuesday he had hit his head in a fall last week but had not been taken to hospital for checks.

Read More

Prosecutors, probing whether the Argentine legend’s death could have been avoided, searched the home and office of his personal physician Leopoldo Luque on Sunday.

Maradona died last week aged 60

He insisted: “If I’m responsible for anything when it comes to Diego, it was loving him, caring... improving his life to the end and extending it.”

Mario Baudry, the current boyfriend of Maradona’s ex-partner Veronica Ojeda, claimed that the World Cup winner’s death had been “avoidable”.

He added: “The Monday before he died, Diego told Veronica he wanted to see her and she went to the house.

“There wasn’t a doctor around.”

