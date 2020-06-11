Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli sworn-in for a second term

The swearing-in ceremony of President John Pombe Magufuli is underway in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Magufuli (pictured) has taken an oath to serve Tanzania for another five years in his second term which will run from 2021 to 2025.

Magufuli held up a ceremonial spear and shield to signify the beginning of his presidency, shortly after taking the oath on Thursday morning, amid cheers from Tanzanian citizens.

"Mimi, John Pombe Magufuli nitatimiza kazi kwa bidii na moyo mkunjufu bila uoga, upendeleo wala chuki. (I John Pombe Magufuli, vow to serve Tanzanian citizens diligently without fear, favour or hate)."

He will be deputised by Samia Suluhu Hassan. Tanzania Vice President Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan. [Courtesy]

Standard Digital has established that at least eight dignitaries are in attendance including Former Tanzanian Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Burundi's Prime Minister Alaine Bunyoni, Botswana's VP Slumber Tsogwane and Mozambique Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário.

Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi is also present.

Kenya is being represented by Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community and Regional development Adan Mohammed, and Interior CAS Hussein Dado. East African Community CS Adan Mohammed arrives in Tanzania ahead of President John Magufuli's inauguration ceremony. [Courtesy]

At the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a congratulatory message to Magufuli following his re-election.

Uhuru said Magufuli's re-election demonstrates the deep love, confidence and trust the people of Tanzania have in his leadership.

Magufuli was re-elected for a second term last week, securing a huge victory against his main opponent Tundu Lissu, whose party dismissed the election results alleging widespread irregularities.

Magufuli garnered 12.5 million (votes-84 per cent of the votes cast) against Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu's 13 per cent which was 1.9 million votes.

Lissu, who was arrested on Monday this week termed last week's polls as illegitimate.

"In line with the electoral laws, whatever happened yesterday was not an election. It was a gang of people who decided to misuse the state machinery and cling back to power," he said in a televised address on Thursday.

During his arrest, Lissu claimed that Tanzanian authorities thwarted planned opposition protests against the election over alleged irregularities by arresting several Chadema officials.