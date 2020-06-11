×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ beheads woman, kills two in Nice church

By Reuters | October 30th 2020 at 08:52:32 GMT +0300

Special forces stand guard near the scene of a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020. [Reuters]

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday before being shot and taken away by police. 

President Emmanuel Macron said France would deploy thousands more soldiers to protect important sites such as places of worship and schools, as the country’s security alert was raised to its highest level.

Read More

Speaking outside the church, Macron said France had been attacked “over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief ... And I say it with great clarity again today: We will not give any ground.”

The attack came just under two weeks after a middle-school teacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old attacker who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

Chief anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the suspect in Thursday’s attack was a Tunisian man born in 1999 who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is the main landing point for migrants from Africa.

A Tunisian security source and a French police source named the suspect as Brahim Aouissaoui.

Ricard told a news conference in Nice that the man had entered the city by train early on Thursday morning and made his way to the church, where he stabbed and killed the 55-year-old sexton and beheaded a 60-year-old woman.

He also stabbed a 44-year-old woman who fled to a nearby cafe where she raised the alarm before dying, Ricard said. Police then arrived and confronted the attacker, still shouting “Allahu Akbar”, and shot and wounded him.

“On the attacker we found a Koran and two telephones, the knife of the crime - 30cm with a cutting edge of 17cm. We also found a bag left by the attacker. Next to this bag were two knives that were not used in the attack,” Ricard said.

The suspect is in hospital in critical condition, he said.

Tunisia’s specialised counter-militancy court spokesman Mohsen Dali told Reuters that Aouissaoui was not listed by police there as a suspected militant.

He said Aouissaoui left the country on Sept. 14 by boat, adding that Tunisia had begun its own forensic investigation into the case.

Nice’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, said the attack was similar to the beheading by a Chechen man earlier this month near Paris of teacher Samuel Paty, who had used cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics class about freedom of expression.

Thursday’s attacks, on the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad, came at a time of growing Muslim anger at France’s defence of the right to publish the cartoons, and protesters have denounced France in street rallies in several Muslim-majority countries.

Security alert raised

After the Nice attack, Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France’s security alert to its highest level.

Police armed with automatic weapons set up a security cordon around the church, which is on Nice’s Avenue Jean Medecin, the French Riviera city’s main shopping thoroughfare.

In Paris, lawmakers in the National Assembly observed a minute’s silence.

US President Donald Trump voiced sympathy for the people of France after the attack. “America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Condemnations of the attack also came from Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, whose President Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week slammed Macron and France over displays of the Prophet Mohammad.

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Islam could not be used in the name of terrorism, adding: “We call on the French leadership to avoid further inflammatory rhetoric against Muslims and focus, instead, on finding the perpetrators of this and other acts of violence.”

The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, said “extremist acts” such as that in Nice “contravene all religions, while stressing “the importance of avoiding all practices which generate hatred, violence and extremism”.

France, with Europe’s largest Muslim community, has suffered a string of Islamist militant attacks in recent years, including bombings and shootings in 2015 in Paris that killed 130 people and a 2016 attack in Nice in which a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86.

A representative of the French Council for the Muslim Faith also condemned Thursday’s attack and called on all Muslims in France to cancel celebrations of the Mawlid holiday that marks the Prophet’s birthday, as a sign of mourning and solidarity.

Related Topics
Nice President Emmanuel Macron Beheading
Share this story
Previous article
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Next article
Scientists discover Earth-sized rogue planet that 'could harbour alien life'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

President Uhuru Kenyatta kicks off France visit at Elysee Palace
President Uhuru Kenyatta kicks off France visit at Elysee Palace

LATEST STORIES

Scientists discover Earth-sized rogue planet that 'could harbour alien life'
Scientists discover Earth-sized rogue planet that 'could harbour alien life'

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

2 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

10 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

11 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

22 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

La Pestilenza: True Story of ‘Black Plague’ of 1348

La Pestilenza: True Story of ‘Black Plague’ of 1348
Tony Mochama 31 minutes ago
Excitement for Nyanza's ghost towns as railway line promises hope

Excitement for Nyanza's ghost towns as railway line promises hope
Harold Odhiambo 31 minutes ago
Respect the OG

Respect the OG
Alfayo Onyango 1 hour ago
Forget politics, Corona still biggest threat to economy

Forget politics, Corona still biggest threat to economy
Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago

Read More

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

Europe

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

France to enact second lockdown to put brakes on COVID-19 surge

'Teaching yes, bleeding no': France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

Europe

'Teaching yes, bleeding no': France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

'Teaching yes, bleeding no': France pays tribute to beheaded teacher

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Europe

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.