Problem at US telecoms giant causes global internet outages

CenturyLink is based in Monroe, Louisiana. It was not immediately clear whether the disruption was related to damage from destructive Hurricane Laura, which passed through Louisiana late last week, causing widespread power outages. Apps and websites including major streaming service Hulu, as well as the PlayStation network and XBox Live platforms reported disruptions, CNN reported. France's Telefoot soccer network was also affected, interrupting broadcasts of early-afternoon matches, sports journal L'Equipe reported. Telefoot had only recently resumed broadcasting soccer, after a pandemic-induced pause. CloudFlare, a site designed to help keep other sites running during traffic spikes or malicious attacks, was itself affected.
CenturyLink suffered a massive outage in 2018 that affected ATM withdrawals, 911 calls and other services.