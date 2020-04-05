';
South Africa's deputy finance minister asked to step aside over abuse of power claim

By Reuters | August 1st 2020 at 05:09:00 GMT +0300

South Africa’s Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo has been asked to step down by the governing African National Congress party’s integrity commission for involving an elite police unit in a dispute with a former lover.

Masondo has been tasked with driving pro-growth economic reforms and is among potential successors to current Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

A former leader of the Young Communist League, he is seen as more left-wing than Mboweni. Earlier this year he called for the central bank to print money to fund the government response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

In a letter to Masondo seen by Reuters, the ANC’s integrity commission said his actions had brought the party into disrepute and showed poor judgment.

Masondo’s written response, also seen by Reuters, insists he had acted on the advice of his lawyer when reporting the former partner to the police for harassing him and his family.

He sent WhatsApp messages to the commission that he said corroborated the harassment claim. He asked the commission for further guidance and said he was aware that ANC leaders were expected to subject themselves to “organisational processes”.

Neither Masondo, the ANC nor the chairman of the integrity commission responded to requests for comment.

The integrity commission is expected to deliberate further. If it maintains he must resign, Masondo could appeal the decision, or the matter could be referred to the ANC’s national executive committee.

Where you went to school no longer matters
727 test positive for Covid-19 as officials step up airport health checks
John Zangi Okello: Sad end of Ochuka nephew and Stars’ midfield maestro

I will raise Ken Okoth’s son to be a great man like his father

One-hit wonders: Trailblazers who left without a goodbye

Musicians who came, stole the show, shook the scene and faded away fast

Tanzania deals Kenya blow, cancels KQ flights

Tanzania deals Kenya blow, cancels KQ flights

Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning

Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning

Half of violence against African migrants is by law enforcers-U.N

Half of violence against African migrants is by law enforcers-U.N

‘Spirit sex with demons’ can make you pregnant, Cameroonian medic claims

‘Spirit sex with demons’ can make you pregnant, Cameroonian medic claims

