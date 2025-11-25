Wetangula says security tightened ahead of Chwele-Kabuchai by-election

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during a political rally in Kabuchai where he campaigned for Ford-Kenya candidate Vincent Maunda. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has said security has been reinforced ahead of Thursday’s by-election in Chwele–Kabuchai.

Speaking during a campaign rally for Ford-Kenya candidate Vincent Maunda, the Speaker said no form of violence or intimidation will be tolerated.

Wetang’ula said the country is closely observing the poll and urged voters to maintain peace as they head to the ballot.

“We, the people of Sirisia and Kabuchai, are peace-loving. We will cast our votes calmly and exercise our democratic right responsibly,” he said.

He also criticised area MP Majimbo Kalasinga over remarks that he would ‘go chest-to-chest’ with the Ford-Kenya brigade during the poll, calling the comments reckless.

“I was shocked by his statements. Let me remind him that we are like bees if you rattle our honey nest, the outcome may not be pleasant,” he said.

Wetang’ula expressed confidence that Maunda will emerge victorious, saying the candidate is best placed to bring tangible development to the ward.

Weatungala’s sentiments come few days after Police launched investigations into an incident where gunshots were fired in the air during a political rally organised by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in the same area.

During the incident, which disrupted the rally, Natembeya was seen addressing a crowd while standing atop a vehicle before gunshots began to ring out.

His supporters scrambled for safety as one of his security guards moved in to protect him.

But while Natembeya and his allies believe the disruption was part of an ongoing effort by the government to scuttle their campaigns, security agencies claim the incident was a bluff.

Speaking to The Standard during a phone interview, Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud claimed preliminary investigations indicated that the incident could have been a stage-managed.