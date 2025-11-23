×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Malava by-election: Manyasi endorses UDA's Ndakwa after DNA party withdraws from race

By Mary Imenza | Nov. 23, 2025

 

UDA party aspirant in Malava by-election David Indakwa (center) his bid was boosted by one of the contesters Joab Manyasi (left) of DNA party who withdrew his candidature in favour of UDA party candidate. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has received a major boost in the forthcoming Malava by-election after one more candidate withdrew from the race.

Job Burudi Manyasi on Sunday broke ranks with his party, the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), and declared his support for UDA’s David Ndakwa.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The move contradicts DNA’s official position issued earlier on in which the party announced its withdrawal from the race but endorsed candidate for United Opposition candidate Seth Panyako.

In its statement, DNA urged voters in Malava to rally behind Panyako to secure what it termed “a resounding victory.”

However, speaking in the presence of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Manyasi confidently threw his weight behind Ndakwa, praising him as the right choice for the constituency.

“This is only a by-election, not a general election. I feel Malava is in safe hands with Ndakwa. We need Malava to be in a better place, and I have decided to support him,” he said.

Mudavadi welcomed the endorsement and described Ndakwa as a broad-based candidate capable of uniting the constituency.

Mudavadi, who doubles up as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs in Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government, said Manyasi’s decision reflects growing confidence in Ndakwa’s bid.

Manyasi’s defection is expected to cause ripples within the opposition, coming just days before the polls.

Ndakwa celebrated the endorsement and urged residents to turn out in large numbers, saying the unity displayed by leaders backing his campaign was significant.

“Malava, believe in me because your leader has believed in me. If we combine our character and strengths, we shall make Malava great,” he said.

Accompanied by Shinyalu MP Bernard Shinali, Ndakwa dismissed the Opposition as offering “empty promises” and appealed to residents to deliver him at least 80 percent of the vote.

The by-election is slated for November 27.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Malava Constituency Malava Constituency By-election Malava By-election Campaigns Malava By-election Political Big-wigs
.

Latest Stories

COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
How olive oil suppresses breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
By Bernard Lusigi 3 hrs ago
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved