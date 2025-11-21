Bungoma medics raise alarm as 30 of newborn admissions are preterm

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi spouse Tessie through her Ushiriki Wema Initiative hand over a donation of 10 incubators to four western counties at Itando Mission Hospital in Vihiga County on Friday November during the launch of Okoa Malaika campaign as they marked the annual November 17th World Pre-Term Day. [File, Standard]

Health experts in Bungoma County have raised concern over a surge in premature births, revealing that nearly one in three babies admitted to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital (BCRH) Newborn Unit are preterm.

The concerns were voiced during the commemoration of World Prematurity Day at the hospital’s paediatric section, where medics highlighted the growing burden of caring for infants born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12 percent of all live births in Kenya are preterm. The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) further indicates that the country records 21 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, accounting for more than half of all under-five deaths.

Dr Felicitas Makokha, head of the newborn unit, said that there is need to raise awareness about preterm births, their complications and the neonatal deaths associated with them.

This year’s theme, “Give preterm babies a strong start for a bright future,” underscores the critical need for specialised care.

“The quality of care given to a preterm baby determines whether that child will survive, thrive and grow into a useful adult,” Dr Makokha said.

She noted that preterm births stem from maternal, foetal and placental factors. Younger mothers, older mothers above 35 and those with a history of preterm birth face heightened risks.

Chronic illnesses, including pregnancy-induced hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, heart conditions and HIV/AIDS, also increase the likelihood of early delivery.

Bungoma’s high rate of teenage pregnancies further contributes to the rising cases.

Additional risks include malaria in pregnancy, multiple gestations, uterine abnormalities and cervical incompetence.

Expectant mothers identified with such risk factors are referred to BCRH’s high-risk antenatal clinic, which operates every Thursday.

Dr Makokha said mothers at risk of delivering early are often given antenatal corticosteroids to support lung development and magnesium sulfate for neuro-protection.

“It is important that a preterm baby is born in a facility capable of offering respiratory support because the lungs are the organ that must function immediately after birth,” she said.

At BCRH, bubble CPAP machines provide breathing support for babies born before 37 weeks, although not all facilities in the county have this equipment.

To improve survival rates, Bungoma County introduced kangaroo mother care (KMC) in 2014, which remains one of the most effective interventions for premature infants. Dr Makokha said infection

prevention is equally vital, noting that all visitors to the newborn unit must wear masks and wash their hands to minimise the risk of transmitting infections.

She applauded the county government for expanding the newborn unit, which now accommodates more infants in need of specialised care.

“The smallest baby we currently have weighed 845 grams at birth and today weighs 1.8 kilograms, almost ready for discharge,” she said.

Dr Makokha urged women to maintain good health before conception by keeping healthy weight, blood pressure and blood sugar levels and taking folic acid supplements to reduce the risk of preterm birth.

Dr Dickens Lubanga, a consultant at Bungoma Children’s Hospital, said Kenya loses 22 out of every 1,000 newborns, with half of those deaths linked to prematurity.

"In Bungoma, 32 out of every 1,000 babies die because of complications of prematurity, compared to the national figure of 22,” he said.