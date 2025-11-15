Fury after 50 girls undergo female genital mutilation

Youths graduate from a one month alternative rite of passage in West Pokot County, receive their certificates. This is a boost to efforts to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that is rampant in the region. 248 girls and 60 boys were part of the program.[ Irissheel Shanzu/Standard]

More than 50 girls in Otiot, Mosop Location, West Pokot County, are reported to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) over the past few weeks, sparking outrage and strong condemnation from local leaders, elders, and human rights advocates.

Mosop Location Chief, Paul Kalyatum, confirmed the incident, describing it as a serious crime and a major setback in ongoing efforts to eradicate the practice in the county.

“We cannot allow this outdated and harmful practice to continue in our community,” said Kalyatum.

“The perpetrators must face the full force of the law. I urge all residents to cooperate with the police and report anyone involved in this criminal activity.”

He added that investigations had already been launched and security teams were closely monitoring the situation to identify all those responsible for the illegal practice.

Community elder Philip Toywanyang said the rituals had been taking place secretly in the area for several weeks. He warned that the consequences for the girls’ health and education would be devastating.

“This act will destroy the future of our girls,” said Mzee Toywanyang.

“We have been trying to talk to parents, but some still cling to old traditions. It is painful to see young girls being exposed to such harmful practices.”

Anti-FGM advocates also expressed deep concern. The I Rep Foundation, which has been leading campaigns in the region, condemned the incident, saying it reflects persistent resistance among some community members despite years of awareness efforts.

Project officer Lucy Lorot said the team was shocked by the findings.

“We were surprised and deeply saddened by what we found in Mosop,” said Lorot.

“This shows that some people are still defying the law and putting girls’ lives at risk.’’

The Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011, whih criminalises the practice and any form of support or facilitation.