×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Fury after 50 girls undergo female genital mutilation

By Irrisheel Shanzu | Nov. 15, 2025
Youths graduate from a one month alternative rite of passage in West Pokot County, receive their certificates. This is a boost to efforts to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that is rampant in the region. 248 girls and 60 boys were part of the program.[Irissheel Shanzu/Standard]

More than 50 girls in Otiot, Mosop Location, West Pokot County, are reported to have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) over the past few weeks, sparking outrage and strong condemnation from local leaders, elders, and human rights advocates.

Mosop Location Chief, Paul Kalyatum, confirmed the incident, describing it as a serious crime and a major setback in ongoing efforts to eradicate the practice in the county.

“We cannot allow this outdated and harmful practice to continue in our community,” said Kalyatum.
“The perpetrators must face the full force of the law. I urge all residents to cooperate with the police and report anyone involved in this criminal activity.”

He added that investigations had already been launched and security teams were closely monitoring the situation to identify all those responsible for the illegal practice.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Community elder Philip Toywanyang said the rituals had been taking place secretly in the area for several weeks. He warned that the consequences for the girls’ health and education would be devastating.

“This act will destroy the future of our girls,” said Mzee Toywanyang.

“We have been trying to talk to parents, but some still cling to old traditions. It is painful to see young girls being exposed to such harmful practices.”

Anti-FGM advocates also expressed deep concern. The I Rep Foundation, which has been leading campaigns in the region, condemned the incident, saying it reflects persistent resistance among some community members despite years of awareness efforts.

Project officer Lucy Lorot said the team was shocked by the findings.
“We were surprised and deeply saddened by what we found in Mosop,” said Lorot.

“This shows that some people are still defying the law and putting girls’ lives at risk.’’

The Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011, whih criminalises the practice and any form of support or facilitation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Female Genital Mutilation  FGM West Pokot FGM Practices FGM Prevalence
.

Latest Stories

United opposition can give Ruto a real run for his money
United opposition can give Ruto a real run for his money
Opinion
By Mohamud Mohamed
22 secs ago
Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Africa
By AFP
30 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
By Isaiah Gwengi 55 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
By Salim Lone 55 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
By Gitobu Imanyara 1 hr ago
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved