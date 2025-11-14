Bishop Sulumeti burial moved to Friday after requests

The late Bishop Sulumeti in a previous function at Bishop Nicholas Stam Pastoral in Kakamega.[FILE]

The late retired Bishop Emeritus Sulumeti of the Kakamega Catholic Diocese will be buried on November 21.

The Catholic Church had earlier set the burial for Thursday but changed after consultations.

In a memo on Wednesday signed by Kakamega Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi, the Church said the date was rescheduled after receiving many requests, including from leaders asking the date be moved for them to attend.

The body will be flown from Nairobi to Kisumu, then transported to Kakamega on Thursday for a Requiem at the Bukhungu Stadium from 10 am.

There will be vigil masses at St Joseph’s Kakamega Cathedral, where the body will be interred in a crypt.

The long-serving prelate died at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, aged 88.

Sulumeti’s passing marked the end of a remarkable ecclesiastical journey that spanned nearly five decades and shaped the spiritual, educational, and social landscape of Western Kenya.

Born on August 15, 1937, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Kisumu on January 6, 1966. His rise in church leadership began in 1972 when he was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu and Titular Bishop of Urci, later being ordained on August 20 the same year.

Four years later, in December 1976, he succeeded Bishop Joannes de Reeper of the Mill Hill Missionaries as Bishop of Kisumu, having served closely with him.

On February 28, 1978, Sulumeti was appointed the first Bishop of Kakamega, a position he embraced with humility, pastoral zeal, and a deep sense of responsibility.

His episcopacy coincided with a period of social and economic hardship in the region, and he quickly became known for his steady leadership and hands-on approach to community development.

Sulumeti believed that education was the foundation for community transformation.

Within the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, he served in various leadership capacities, where he was recognised as a calm and respected voice advocating for justice, peace, and human dignity.

Throughout his ministry, Bishop Sulumeti stood out as a moderating influence in civic and interfaith dialogues.

Religious and political leaders across denominations have described him as a devoted servant and “peacemaker” who combined deep spirituality with pragmatic leadership.