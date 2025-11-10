Savula Backs UDA candidate amid DAP-K infighting

Kakagema Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, during a media briefing in Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Deputy Governor of Kakamega, Ayub Savula, has thrown his weight behind the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa, in the upcoming Malava Constituency by-election citing deep divisions within his own party, the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Savula, who is a senior DAP member, stated that despite his party affiliation, he will actively work with the Kenya Kwanza government under the Broad-Based Union framework to ensure the seamless delivery of development projects in the county.

He explained that infighting at the top of the DAP has created an environment that undermines a unified campaign for the party’s candidate, Seth Panyako.

“The wrangles between our party leadership have made it difficult to conduct harmonious campaigns. Eugene Wamalwa and his deputy George Natembeya are holding separate rallies in different parts of the constituency, which projects disunity and confuses voters,” Savula said.

Sources within DAP indicate that tensions between Wamalwa and Natembeya have been escalating for months, with disagreements over campaign strategy and control of party resources.

Party insiders say that the discord has left local party operatives divided and uncertain about whose directives to follow, complicating mobilisation efforts ahead of the crucial by-election.

Savula emphasised that as a county leader, his priority is the development and welfare of Kakamega residents.

“My responsibility is to work hand in hand with the government to guarantee seamless development for our residents. Party politics should not stand in the way of progress,” he said.

Political analysts note that Savula’s endorsement could significantly influence the outcome in Malava.

With a strong local following and considerable influence among grassroots voters, his support for the UDA candidate may tilt the scales in what is already a tightly contested race.

The ongoing feud between Wamalwa and Natembeya, particularly their separate rallies and conflicting public statements, risks weakening DAP’s image as a credible alternative in the constituency.

The Malava by-election, triggered by the vacancy in the constituency seat, has drawn national attention as a test of party cohesion and leadership strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Observers say the election outcome could have broader implications for both the Kenya Kwanza coalition and the opposition, potentially reshaping alliances and voter perceptions in western Kenya.

With less than three weeks to the polls, party unity, or lack thereof-may prove to be the defining factor in Malava, making the DAP leadership feud a critical storyline to watch.