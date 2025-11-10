×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Savula Backs UDA candidate amid DAP-K infighting

By Juliet Omelo | Nov. 10, 2025
Kakagema Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, during a media briefing in Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Deputy Governor of Kakamega, Ayub Savula, has thrown his weight behind the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa, in the upcoming Malava Constituency by-election citing deep divisions within his own party, the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Savula, who is a senior DAP member, stated that despite his party affiliation, he will actively work with the Kenya Kwanza government under the Broad-Based Union framework to ensure the seamless delivery of development projects in the county.

He explained that infighting at the top of the DAP has created an environment that undermines a unified campaign for the party’s candidate, Seth Panyako.

“The wrangles between our party leadership have made it difficult to conduct harmonious campaigns. Eugene Wamalwa and his deputy George Natembeya are holding separate rallies in different parts of the constituency, which projects disunity and confuses voters,” Savula said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Sources within DAP indicate that tensions between Wamalwa and Natembeya have been escalating for months, with disagreements over campaign strategy and control of party resources.

Party insiders say that the discord has left local party operatives divided and uncertain about whose directives to follow, complicating mobilisation efforts ahead of the crucial by-election.

Savula emphasised that as a county leader, his priority is the development and welfare of Kakamega residents.

“My responsibility is to work hand in hand with the government to guarantee seamless development for our residents. Party politics should not stand in the way of progress,” he said.

Political analysts note that Savula’s endorsement could significantly influence the outcome in Malava.

With a strong local following and considerable influence among grassroots voters, his support for the UDA candidate may tilt the scales in what is already a tightly contested race.

The ongoing feud between Wamalwa and Natembeya, particularly their separate rallies and conflicting public statements, risks weakening DAP’s image as a credible alternative in the constituency.

The Malava by-election, triggered by the vacancy in the constituency seat, has drawn national attention as a test of party cohesion and leadership strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Observers say the election outcome could have broader implications for both the Kenya Kwanza coalition and the opposition, potentially reshaping alliances and voter perceptions in western Kenya.

With less than three weeks to the polls, party unity, or lack thereof-may prove to be the defining factor in Malava, making the DAP leadership feud a critical storyline to watch.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ayub Savula Malava By-Election David Ndakwa Seth Panyako
.

Latest Stories

How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
Opinion
53 mins ago
Unintended consequences of labour disputes in varsities
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
53 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
By David Odongo 53 mins ago
Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 53 mins ago
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 53 mins ago
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
By Alexander Chagema 53 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved