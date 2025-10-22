Hindu community in Western Kenya hail Raila as a selfless defender of equality and minorities

Indian community leaving in Kakamega participate in "yoga" a body exercise Kakamega Mahatma gandhi hall on June 21, 2015. The body fitness aims to keep their bodies free from stress, diabetic and heart disease complications. The exercise was conducted by Sanjay Gandhi yog guru. [Benjamin Sakwa]

As the nation laid to rest the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, members of the Hindu community in Kakamega and the wider Western region joined millions of Kenyans in mourning a man they described as a selfless man who fought for social inclusivity among the minorities and a unifying figure whose ideals transcended religion, tribe, and class.

Led by Kakamega Hindu community, NileshKumar Patel Lala, Director of Sahajanand Enterprises, during a special prayer and Candle lighting ceremony in Kakamega town at Mahatma Gandhi Hall, the Hindu faithful said Raila’s lifelong struggle for justice, equality, and human rights deeply resonated with their own values and traditions.

“Raila Odinga believed that every community, no matter how small, has a voice and a role to play in shaping this nation. He taught us that unity in diversity is Kenya’s greatest strength,” said Lala.

The leaders described the late ODM leader as a true friend of the Hindu community who often stood for fairness and inclusivity in economic opportunities.

They said Raila’s leadership inspired them to expand their businesses and community initiatives beyond Kisumu into Kakamega and the larger Western region, where they have continued to invest and empower local residents.

“Through his vision of equality and empowerment, many of us found the courage to venture into areas we had never been before. He made everyone feel they belonged to Kenya,” said Lalah.

He added, “He made it easier for Hindu and other communities to invest in Kenya without any fear, he defended the minority, and that is why we were able to invest in Kenya, help the government in creating job opportunities.”

The community members lit candles and offered prayers in honour of the departed statesman, saying that Raila’s soul remains a guiding light for generations to come.

“As Hindus, we believe that a great soul never departs, but simply moves from this world into the light. Baba’s spirit will forever live in the hearts of those who seek justice, peace, and unity,” said Hash Patel.

They added that Raila’s compassion for the poor, his fight for multi-party democracy, and his defence of minority rights made him a true global icon of equality.

“His was a life of sacrifice and service. He gave hope to the voiceless and opened doors for those who had long been excluded from the economic space,” said Patel.

The Hindu community also pledged to uphold Raila’s legacy by continuing to promote harmony, peaceful coexistence, and equal opportunity among all Kenyans.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow citizens in mourning, Baba. May we remain united and continue to live by his values of justice and humanity,” they said in a joint statement.

As funeral hymns echoed from Bondo to Kakamega, the Hindu community remembered Raila not just as a politician, but as a bridge-builder whose dream of a just and united Kenya will continue to inspire the nation.

"During our Hindu ceremonies, like Diwali Baba, when visiting Kakamega County, he has not missed attending, and we hold him in high gratitude to him. We shall continue with his legacy of a better, equal, and just Kenya, and specifically the unity and peace in our country, the way he showed it through his working cooperation with the late Mwaki Kibaki, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and now current President William Ruto," said Lala.

He added, “Baba may be gone, but his light still shines. His wisdom, courage, and love for Kenya will never fade."