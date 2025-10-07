Lightning kills two siblings, injures another in Vihiga

A sombre mood has engulfed Mbesu Village in North Maragoli Ward, Vihiga County, after a lightning killed two siblings and left their sister critically injured on Monday evening.

Witnesses said the tragedy occurred at around 7 p.m. during heavy down pour.

The three siblings — Timothy Luvai, 20, Vitalis Wedunyi, 10, and their 13-year-old sister — were inside their kitchen sitted around the fire when lightning struck.

Their mother, Violet Minisa, recounted the horrific incident that claimed the lives of her children.

“We were in the kitchen warming ourselves by the fire. The door was open because of the smoke. Suddenly, lightning struck the fireplace and brought down everyone who was around it,” she said tearfully.

Timothy and Vitalis died on the spot, while their sister, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Itando Mission Hospital for treatment.

Wedunyi was a Grade Three pupil while his sister is in Grade Six.

The bodies were removed to Vihiga County Funeral Home in Mbale.

The family has appealed for financial assistance to cover funeral and medical expenses.

“This family was already going through hard times. We are calling on the community and local leaders to come together and support them during this tragedy,” said Albert Kamadi, a neighbour and area elder.

Residents have urged the government and county authorities to install lightning arrestors in the area, to avert tragedy.

Recently, two cows, an electricity transformer and several trees were struck by lightning.

“In the past month alone, lightning has struck down several trees and even killed two cows in Munoywa Village. Something must be done before more lives are lost,” Kamadi said.

Sabatia Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mbua urged residents to exercise caution during the rainy season.

“People should avoid walking in the rain, as they risk being struck by lightning or swept away by floods. It’s also unsafe to shelter under trees or lean on grilled doors and windows during thunderstorms,” Mbua said.

The tragedy has raised concerns over the rising number of lightning-related deaths in Vihiga County and the wider western Kenya region, which often experiences severe thunderstorms.

In 2022, a similar incident in Luanda claimed three lives — two sisters and an elderly woman — who had sought shelter in a kiosk during a downpour.

Last year, several houses in Munoywa village were razed after they were struck by lightning.