×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Natembeya calls for stringent laws to curb road accidents

By Osinde Obare | Oct. 5, 2025
Trans Nzoia Governor and DAP-K Deputy Leader George Natembeya addresses supporters in Nairobi on August 12, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has called for stricter road safety measures to address the rising number of road fatalities.

While mourning Kitale businessman Anthony Lubano, who was killed in a road accident near Kitale two weeks ago, Natembeya expressed deep concern that Kenyans continue to lose their lives due to reckless driving and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

Addressing mourners at Amuka Village, Natembeya urged the agencies responsible for ensuring road safety to perform their duties diligently.

He stated that the country is facing unnecessary deaths from road accidents, attributing the issue to the ineffective enforcement of traffic laws.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He claimed that traffic police are often turning a blind eye to reckless drivers and worn-out vehicles.

"These accidents are happening right in front of traffic officers who are supposed to ensure that rogue drivers are held accountable and unworthy vehicles are removed from the roads," Natembeya said.

He called for stringent road safety measures, including the deployment of honest traffic officers to curb accidents.

"The practice of traffic officers ignoring dangerous behaviors as the death toll rises must stop. We need order on our roads to protect Kenyans from losing their lives in road accidents," he stated.

Natembeya highlighted the danger posed by drunk drivers on the roads and the unnecessary suffering they cause to innocent Kenyans.

"Traffic officers are not taking their responsibilities seriously when it comes to ending the menace of road fatalities," he added.

He noted that Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) have become death traps and questioned why police allow unserviceable vehicles to operate on the roads.

"Entering a matatu feels like being placed in a coffin. The government needs to put in more effort to restore safety on our roads," he urged.

The months of August and September 2025 were marked by numerous tragic road accidents across major Kenyan highways.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for the first nine months of 2025 indicates that over 3,300 people died in road crashes.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

George Natembeya Kenya Road Accidents Unroadworthy vehicles Road Safety Measures
.

Latest Stories

Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Shabana moves to top of SportPesa Premier League table
Football
By Washington Onyango
40 mins ago
Why Kenya is the honest broker in the birth of South Sudan
Opinion
By Kigotho Njenga
1 hr ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Opinion
By David Ochami
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
By David Odongo and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why ODM and Kalonzo's Wiper are in war of words over Raila's health
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Is Aaron Cheruiyot's rise driven by merit or proximity to the right people?
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
By David Ochami 1 hr ago
Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
By Macharia Munene 1 hr ago
Why President Ruto is now a very happy man
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved