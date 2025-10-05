Khalwale accuses Mudavadi of betraying Malulu Injendi's son in Malava race

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale during the requiem mass of late Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, Nairobi South C on March 1, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has faulted Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for not backing the late Malulu Injendi’s son, Ryan Injendi, in the Malava parliamentary race.

While speaking during a bullfighting event in Mihati, Malava Constituency, where he had teamed up with DAP–K party leader Eugene Wamalwa to help popularise KNUN Chair Seth Panyako’s bid on Saturday, Khalwale criticised Mudavadi for not holding Ryan Injendi’s hand as he sought to replace his father.

Khalwale reminded Mudavadi that he should have ensured Ryan Injendi was given the party ticket and won the Malava by-election.

He recalled that upon the death of his own father, Moses Mudavadi, when Mudavadi was 26 years old, leaders like Fred Gumo, Philip Mwangale, and former Vice President Wamalwa Kijana supported him to replace his father in Sabatia Constituency and made sure he was elected. He questioned why Mudavadi could not do the same for Ryan Injendi.

“You, Mudavadi, why didn’t you support the young man from Malulu? Yet when your father died, Mzee Fred Gumo, Philip Mwangale, and Wamalwa Kijana all said that Moses Mudavadi’s son must become an MP,” said Khalwale.

Despite being elected on a UDA ticket, Khalwale urged Malava residents to reject the UDA candidate being fronted by Mudavadi and other government-allied officials and instead back Seth Panyako.

This comes days after Ryan Injendi was defeated by Kakamega Minority Leader David Ndakwa in the UDA primaries.

Despite the loss and his decision to support the winner, Ryan accused Mudavadi of interfering with the primaries, alleging that officials from his office were on the ground trying to sway votes in favour of David Ndakwa.

He went on to accuse Mudavadi of betrayal, saying that despite being a friend of his late father, he still worked against him.

Ryan Injendi later ditched the race and agreed to support UDA’s candidate after President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, promised him a position in government.

Khalwale also accused President Ruto of betraying Seth Panyako, stating that in 2022, Panyako, who vied on a UDA ticket, came second with 20,000 votes after being edged out by Malulu Injendi, who managed 22,000 votes.

He argued that it would have been fair for Panyako to be supported this time instead of David Ndakwa.