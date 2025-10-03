Confusion as MCA aspirant for Kisa East returns ODM certificate

ODM party leader Raila Odinga. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Party(ODM) has been forced to go back to the drawing board after an aspirant who had been given a nomination certificate to fly the party ticket for the Kisa East ward by-election in Khwisero Constituency, Kakamega County, returned the certificate.

On Wednesday, Kakamega Governor and ODM County Chairperson Fernandes Barasa handed a direct nomination certificate to Isaiah Abraham Ayaya. However, in a turn of events, Ayaya returned the ticket to the Orange party on Thursday, 2nd October 2025.