The Standard

Governor Barasa faults Oparanya for questioning Raila's western influence

By Benard Lusigi | Sep. 22, 2025
Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, at an empowerment event on Friday, September 19, 2025.[Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has called out former Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, for what he termed as demeaning ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Oparanya, who was speaking at an empowerment event on Friday at the home of Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, said Odinga has very little impact on Western Kenya politics and specifically in helping Barasa be reelected for his second term..

“With all due respect, you are the last person who should question Odinga’s influence in Western Kenya. Raila has held your hand for a very long time in your political career,” Barasa said.

Barasa was speaking when he attended the burial of Mama Grace Nyona of Sinoko ward in Likuyani Constituency.

He alluded to the fact that Oparanya’s appointment to serve as the Cabinet secretary in charge of SMEs was influenced by Odinga.

“If you think he is not influential enough, then resign from the position he helped you get. If not for him, then you would not be serving in the cabinet right now,” he said.

He added," I want to tell our elder Oparanya that you underestimate Barasa at your own risk. I was elected by the people, and we are focused on service delivery. When politics come, we will hit the road."

On Friday, Oparanya told Barasa that Raila would not help him to win his second term, stating that he knows Raila better than anyone else.

“What makes you think Raila Odinga will come and help you get votes here in Kakamega? I know Raila more than you think you know him, and he will not help you,” Oparanya said.

The CS was speaking at an event graced by National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, and a section of MPs in Lurambi constituency.

On his part, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe warned leaders against seemingly undermining Raila’s influence.

“Raila has been a very respectable leader in this country for decades. Baba, wherever you are, know that we support you and respect you as our party leader,” Mugabe said.

The public spat between Kakamega Governor Barasa and former Governor Oparanya stems from differing views on ODM Party leader Raila Odinga's influence in Western Kenya.

However, the rift between the two widened after the ODM County Chairmanship elections, where Barasa floored Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, whom he said was a Trojan horse of Oparanya.

The clash has split the ODM camp in Kakamega, with some leaders supporting Barasa and others backing Oparanya under an umbrella dubbed G-8.

