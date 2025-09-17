Over 3,000 families in Trans Nzoia demand revocation of 1978 gazette notice

Over 3,000 families who were evicted from Soroson, Smith, and Parkinis farms in Trans Nzoia County, have appealed to the government to revoke a Kenya Gazette notice published on August 25, 1978. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

More than 3,000 families who were evicted from former Soroson, Smith, and Parkinis farms, which cover over 10,000 acres in Trans Nzoia County, have appealed to the government to revoke a Kenya Gazette notice published on August 25, 1978.

The families argue that the gazettement was politically motivated and unjustly deprived them of land they had legally acquired.

Coincidentally, the Gazette notice was issued on the date the first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta passed on.

Patrick Kisiero stated that several parcels, including former Soroson LR 6992/2, Smith LR 6950/3, Wallob LR 11122, and Parkinis blocks, were unlawfully declared part of Makunga Forest.

“This land was never a forest. It was only designated to supply pulpwood to the now-defunct Pan Paper factory. The land must be returned to the rightful settlers who were displaced,” Kisiero said.

The evictees are urging President William Ruto to intervene and order the degazettement of the land so they can return to their farms.

Francis Kotii, chairperson of Kokwo Cooperative Society, emphasized that the community can no longer live as squatters. “This land belongs to us. The government should either resettle us or compensate us so we can live with dignity,” Kotii stated.

Roselyne Chesumbai, one of the displaced residents, expressed their ongoing suffering, saying, “We have suffered for nearly two decades without homes, despite having purchased the parcels from the government."

"We are tired of paying rent. Many of our children are now illiterate and trapped in poverty. We bought this land in good faith, yet we were evicted in 2007/2008. Our pain seems never-ending.”

Former Trans Nzoia Deputy Speaker David Kapoloman described the gazettement as “hurried and irregular,” claiming it was intended to leave communities landless.

Kisiero added that the matter has been raised in Parliament by Mt. Elgon MP Fred Kapondi in 2009 and Endebess MP Dr. Robert Pukose in 2016, but no solution has been achieved.

“To date, we remain landless despite repeated promises. We have three categories here: the original settlers, the farm workers from 1963 to 1971, and forest laborers brought in later. All of us deserve justice,” Kisiero emphasized.

Boniface Wanyoike, a human rights defender with the Centre for Justice and Peace, urged the government to act promptly.

“These families have endured immense suffering. The government must either resettle or compensate them to restore their dignity,” Wanyoike said.