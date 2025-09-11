Bungoma residents get boost from USAID donation

Governor Ken Lusaka hands over sewing machine to USAID 4TheChild beneficiaries in Bungoma. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

More than 5,000 vulnerable residents of Bungoma County have received productive assets under the USAID 4TheChild initiative, a program aimed at strengthening household resilience through education support and income-generating activities.

The distribution, held at the County Headquarters, was presided over by Governor Kenneth Lusaka, who lauded the initiative for its role in improving the lives of marginalised families.

“Economic empowerment is central to building resilient communities. My administration remains committed to creating an enabling environment for such programs to thrive,” Governor Lusaka said.

He noted that the initiative has helped families meet basic needs, educate their children, and establish sustainable livelihoods.

The distributed items included school cheques, stationery, salon equipment, and sewing machines.

Beneficiaries comprised orphans, caregivers, and households affected by HIV, with the program seeking to reduce dependency and foster self-reliance.

Governor Lusaka urged the beneficiaries to exercise accountability and sustainability to ensure long-term impact.

According to USAID 4TheChild, the project currently supports 5,259 orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) drawn from 2,714 households across all nine sub-counties of Bungoma.

Among them are 1,962 children living with HIV, 98 HIV-exposed infants, and 3,199 OVC affected by HIV.

Since its inception, the program has invested more than Sh143 million in Bungoma to address the needs of vulnerable families.

Deputy Chief of Party Kenneth Otieno reaffirmed USAID’s commitment to working with the county government and local community structures to safeguard the dignity of vulnerable groups.

“This five-year initiative, which runs until March 2026, is about creating opportunities that allow families to live with dignity and build sustainable futures,” Mr Otieno said.