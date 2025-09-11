×
Intrigues deepen as St Mary's Hospital Mumias acknowledges payment from SHA

By Benard Lusigi and Alexander Chagema | Sep. 11, 2025
St. Mary's hospital Mumias which has not been operating for the last two months.[Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Many people in the larger western Kenya region are yet to come to terms with the reality that St Mary's Hospital, Mumias, is no longer in operation. It has become a feature in their lives, and most of the people in its vicinity have never had need for another hospital. Established in 1908, the hospital closed its doors in July this year following what many believed was a failure by the Social Health Authority (SHA) to remit funds to the hospital. 

The closure of the hospital has generated controversy, with a section of leaders and the public accusing President William Ruto and his administration of looking the other way while corruption in the Ministry of Health continues to cripple health facilities across the country. Since its rollout in October 2024 to replace the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund, SHA has refused to take off amid public uproar over its dysfunctionality. 

Prime Cabinet Mudavadi last month accused some politicians of misleading Kenyans over the closure of St.Mary's Hospital, arguing that the facility closed its doors due to mismanagement and not unpaid claims by SHA.

