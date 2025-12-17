×
Equity, KCB set to retain their Eldoret volleyball tourney titles

By Stephen Rutto | Dec. 17, 2025
Equity Bank and KPA players in action during last year's Eldoret International Volleyball Tournament. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Defending champions Equity Bank and KCB are set to defend their titles at the second edition of the Eldoret International Volleyball Tournament.

Founder and event coordinator Paul Bitok said the champions of the men’s and women’s categories had confirmed their participation in the event dubbed Kipchumba Karori Eldoret International Tournament.

The two bankers will be among 16 elite teams who will battle for honors and will know their competitors at the group stages during the draws tomorrow. Riveting action, organisers said, is expected in the showdown, which will serve off on Friday.

National champions, Kenya Pipeline women’s squad, and runners-up DCI as well as Prisons are among the elite clubs highlighting the contest set to be staged at the Eldoret National Polytechnic grounds.

Bitok, who is the Kenya Volleyball (KVF) vice president, said the event will serve as preparation for the 2026 African Championships and Zone V Club Championships, which will be hosted by Kenya in February.

“Competing with other teams, especially those from the neighbouring countries, will be good preparation for the competitions coming up next year.

“We have four teams who have qualified for the African Club Championships, including KPA, GSU, Prisons and Equity, and in the women’s side KCB, Kenya Pipeline, Prisons and DCI,” Bitok said as registration of clubs ended on Monday.

DCI, who finished second in the women’s contests last year, are also returning to Eldoret.

A total of 175 teams had registered by Monday evening ahead of the tournament’s draws, an increase of two clubs compared to last year.

Unlike last year’s 12 clubs, a maximum of 16 teams will be facing off in the battle for the mouthwatering prizes in the elite category.

Organisers said at least 40 teams of young talents from schools have been sponsored by the tournament’s patron Kipchumba Karori.

