Chema arrest AP Kenya as KPA, KDF make three wins on the trot

Amon Kipchirchir (centre) of Administration Police spikes against Kennedy Mugo (left) and Lewis Ogutu of Chema Volleyball Club during their 2025/26 Kenya Volleyball Federation Men's League match at Kasarani Indoor Arena.[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Newly promoted Chema Volleyball Club on Friday proved that they mean business as they beat Administration Police of Kenya in straight sets to register their second win of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Men’s National League.

Last season’s league finalists Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) maintained their good runs in the first leg of the 2025-2026 season that ends today at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

KPA and KDF made it three wins out of three, while KAPU, who stunned reigning champions the General Service Unit (GSU) on day one, registered their second straight win.

Chema, who announced their arrival to the top league with a straight-sets victory against the National Youth Service (NYS), staged a brilliant show against the law enforcers, subjecting them to their first defeat this season.

Though AP had had a good start, winning their first two matches, they were unable to stop the new kids on the block. Chema would dominate them to secure their second win in sets of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-20. AP will be hoping to bounce back from the loss when they take on KAPU today.

An elated Chema coach Jeremiah Mukopi lauded his charges for a good start, noting that he expects a good show from his charges and more victories.

“I’ve had a good start to the season. We won our first match against NYS and have just played AP Kenyan and won 3-0. It’s a good start for me as a coach and my team. We are set to play KDF, where I predict that if the boys play the way they played today (yesterday), we will beat them because we are going for a win against them,” Mukopi said.

KPA, who came close to winning last season’s trophy but fell to GSU in the final, had no difficulty winning against Rift Valley Prisons.

The dockers made light work of the Rift Valley warders, easing to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-16) to bag maximum points. The Coastal side could leave Nairobi with all 12 points from four matches if they convincingly win against newcomers Eldoret Water (Eldowas) today. Rift Valley Prisons, on the other hand, will be hoping to finally get it right and register their first win. They have lost all their first three matches.

KDF dismissed Prisons Nairobi in straight sets of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-16 to consolidate their spot in the top five. The soldiers dropped a point in their 3-2 win against Eldowas but have grabbed maximum points in two encounters. They will take on Chema, who have vowed to end their good run in their last first leg match.

KAPU, who play wounded AP today, extended their good show with a win against NYS, who are yet to taste victory. They beat NYS 3-1 (30-28, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19) to chalk their second win to consolidate their chase for a play-offs slot.