Wambui determined to leave a mark on Deaflympics debut

Kenya Deaflympics volleyball captain Hannah Wambui and her team mates during a training session at Nyayo Volleyball Court. [Ochieng Oyugi, Standard]

Kenya women’s deaf volleyball captain Hannah Wambui says they will be out to show the world that Kenya is a powerhouse in the sport as they make their grand debut at the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics set for Japan on November 15-26.

Confident Wambui is also optimistic that she will lead the squad—currently upping training at National Stadium and the University of Nairobi—into medal glory in the Summer Games.

Despite Kenya being in a tough Group A consisting of world-beaters Italy, USA and hosts Japan, Wambui believes Kenya has the prowess to halt the global beaters’ marauding ways.

The tournament Group “B” consists of Turkey, Ukraine, Brazil and Canada.

“We are not headed to Japan to joke; we are going there to show the rivals our worth. We are hopeful to top our pool and subsequently march into the medal bracket,” the 28-year-old mother of one told Standard Sports at their training base at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Wambui believes their intense training and practices—involving coordinated attacks, spiking, service and amazing fitness that commenced last year—have put them at par with the world champions who have graced the Deaflympics over the years.

“We only need self-belief, if we are confident enough, then victory will come our way. And I’m grateful for the way our coach is striving to make us very tough mentally,” the Nyandarua-based Wambui highlighted.

Wambui, who embraced volleyball in 2015, noted that her parents have been so instrumental in inspiring and motivating her ever since they heard that she has been picked to captain the Kenyan volleyball outfit.

“They are always praying for me, they have told me to work hard and guide the team into a glorious finish in Japan. I’m really doing all I can to make this happen,” she stated.

Wambui and her brother, who plays football, are the only sportsmen in her family, an act she says is already inspiring and encouraging her relatives to embrace sports for fitness.

Wambui’s typical game ritual involves intensive warm-ups and lots of drinking water to give her body the resilience she needs in a contest.

Women’s volleyball is among the seven disciplines where Kenya will be making a debut at the Deaflympics.

The rest are tennis, table tennis, cycling, swimming, bowling and badminton.

Kenya will also compete in athletics, women’s football, men’s handball, golf and women’s basketball.

Kenya was handed a wild card in the women’s volleyball at the Deaflympics owing to the country’s top position in Africa in the game.

Kenya’s head coach Alborn Ouma has vowed that his girls will upset the giants in their group, singling out Italy as their main threat.

“I know we have volleyball powerhouses in our group, but we are up to the task, and we promise that we are going there not as underdogs but to bring back a medal,” Ouma indicated.

“It is possible, the hearing team (Malkia Strikers) have done it and they have proven it by beating Poland. We are in the same shoes, and we have to go for the best in Japan.

“So far, Italy is good. I have been following up on their play; they are doing well, but it is the field that decides. It is not about the name. We are going to the competition knowing that we are also good. Kenya has a name, and we have to protect it anywhere we go,” Ouma added.

Wambui echoed the coach’s sentiments saying: “The training has been good; we are just aiming for gold so that we can make our country proud.”

Ouma said the team of 29 players will be trimmed to a final 14 ahead of their departure to Tokyo.

The players were selected during the national trials held last month in Nairobi, which attracted eight teams from across the country.

In addition to participating in several tournaments, the team have also been playing against their male counterparts, who feature in the Kenya Volleyball Federation Division Two League.

Simon Adem, the chairman of Kenya Deaf Volleyball Federation, expressed delight that finally the country will be competing in the Deaflympics.

“We founded this team in 2013. It has been a long journey,”said Adem.