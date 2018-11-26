+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Six shocking facts about teenage pregnancies in Kenya
By Kelley Boss | Updated Nov 26, 2018 at 12:39 EAT
six-shocking-facts-about-teenage-pregnancies-in-kenya
Photo By UNFPA / Kenya
SUMMARY

Nearly 378,400 girls in Kenya aged between 10 and 19 years became pregnant between July 2016 and June 2017 

Six facts about teenage pregnancies in Kenya

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), nearly 378,400 adolescent girls in Kenya aged between 10 and 19 years became pregnant between July 2016 and June 2017.

A total of 28,932 girls aged between 10 and 14 years were impregnated, while 349,465 girls were between 15 to 19 years.

Kenya’s population is largely young. Persons aged 19 years and below account for more than half of population while those aged 15 years and below form 45% of the country’s population (census, 2009).

See Also: Uhuru's message to students who insulted CS Amina, Matiang'i

Early sexual debut, unplanned pregnancy, and a higher number of births remain issues for adolescent girls and young women.

Recent media reports of the high number of girls failing to sit their final secondary school examinations (KSCE) only reveal the extent to which we have continued to overlook candid discussions about adolescent sexuality. 

Here are six facts about teenage pregnancies in Kenya:

See Also: When the rain started beating Jubilee
  • Adolescents aged 10-19 years constitute 24 per cent of Kenya’s population (KDHS 2014).
  • One in every five girls between 15-19 years has begun childbearing or already has a child (KDHS 2014).
  • 13,000 teenage girls drop out of school every year due to pregnancy (KDHS 2014).
  • Narok County has the most cases of teenage pregnancy accounting for 40.4 per cent (KDHS 2014).
  • Only 50 per cent of adolescents’ transition to secondary school with high dropout rates, particularly for girls (KDHS 2014). 
  • Globally 60 per cent of new HIV infections occur among young people (WHO).

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



teenage pregnancies
UNFPA
unplanned pregnancy
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
dp-holds-key-to-taming-his-allies-in-uhuru-succession

Politics

DP holds key to taming his allies in Uhuru succession

By Wycliffe Asalwa | Thu 22 Nov 2018 07:40am

why-many-kenyan-ladies-remain-unmarried-despite-clocking-30

Lifestyle

Why many Kenyan ladies remain unmarried despite clocking 30

By Silas Nyamweya | Tue 20 Nov 2018 03:27pm

magoha-s-passionate-plea-to-uhuru-regarding-state-of-starehe-boys-centre

News

Magoha's passionate plea to Uhuru regarding state of Starehe Boys' Centre

By Ureport Team | Tue 20 Nov 2018 12:17pm

More From This Author
boy-discovered-by-radio-maisha-gets-help-from-lotto-jotto

PR stories

Boy discovered by Radio Maisha gets help from Lotto Jotto

By Sharon Tanui | Mon 26 Nov 2018 02:20pm

six-shocking-facts-about-teenage-pregnancies-in-kenya

News

Six shocking facts about teenage pregnancies in Kenya

By Kelley Boss | Mon 26 Nov 2018 12:39pm

ruto-patches-up-with-ruto

News

Ruto patches up with Ruto

By Kelley Boss | Mon 26 Nov 2018 10:46am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng