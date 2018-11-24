another-video-of-form-four-leavers-insulting-matiang-i-surfaces

SUMMARY Although the school is yet to be identified, it is highly likely that the students are from a school in the coastal region Earlier, a team of detectives from Siaya County launched investigations into the Ambira High School incident

Barely a day after a video of Ambira High School Students abusing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i surfaced, another video with similar content has been seen by Ureport.

In the video, a number of students, who appear to be form four leavers, hurl insults at the CS and his family, something that has left the country in shock. ​

The students are seen burning their books as a sign of celebration after completing the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Although the school is yet to be identified, from the accents that can clearly be heard, it is highly likely that the students are from a school in the coastal region although we cannot verify when the video was recorded.





The video was first shared on Twitter and netizens quickly called on relevant authorities to act and ensure those involved are brought to book.

Earlier, a team of detectives from Siaya County launched investigations into the Ambira High School incident and Regional Commissioner Mophat Kangi stated that they were in the process of identifying the students.

“What they have said in the video is morally wrong and to abuse people of the stature of Cabinet Secretaries is unacceptable.





Irked Kenyans also demanded the arrest of the said students.

“Reality will hit them so hard they will wish they never said such," a Twitter user said.

"They are drunk! It pains me how parents struggle to ensure such in disciplined kids get education…The only present a kid can give a struggling parent is discipline and good results," another said.

