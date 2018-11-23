Bring back Muhando — Tanzania Music Federation wants singer treated at home

SUMMARY Reports indicate that Muhando’s music career has suffered a major setback Allegations of drug addiction and abortion have tainted her image

The Tanzania Music Foundation (TAMUFO) this week issued a statement demanding that singer Rose Muhando is flown back home for treatment.

This comes after a video of the singer being ‘exorcised’ at a Nairobi church surfaced online. ​





Reports indicate that Muhando’s music career has suffered a major setback and the singer has faced a myriad of challenges in recent months.

“Rose Muhando should be flown back to the country so as she undergoes medication,” said Tamufo in a statement.

The gospel artiste was once the talk of town especially after her song Nibebe took the airwaves by storm.

Allegations of drug addiction and abortion have tainted her image since, and in the video that was recorded at Neno Evangelism Centre, Apostle James Ng’ang’a ordered the demons that were tormenting her to come out.





“Rose nilikuambia ukuje, kuja hapa, kwa nini wanavunja vunja wewe mkono? How? Oh no, it can’t be that. Touch!” Called out Pastor Ng’ang’a.

“Come out! Wachilia maisha, kimbia na uende, kimbia, toa mishipa yako, toa… Holy Ghost Fire!!Ra ka ka ka! Somebody say fire! Mwambie aende, hama, hama, achilia yeye, achilia,”pressed Ng’ang’a.

The video drew sympathy from her followers who prayed for her quick recovery.

