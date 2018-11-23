+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Bring back Muhando — Tanzania Music Federation wants singer treated at home
By Standard Reporter | Updated Nov 23, 2018 at 09:06 EAT
bring-back-muhando-tanzania-music-federation-wants-singer-treated-at-home
Rose Muhando
SUMMARY

Reports indicate that Muhando’s music career has suffered a major setback

Allegations of drug addiction and abortion have tainted her image

The Tanzania Music Foundation (TAMUFO) this week issued a statement demanding that singer Rose Muhando is flown back home for treatment.

This comes after a video of the singer being ‘exorcised’ at a Nairobi church surfaced online.


Reports indicate that Muhando’s music career has suffered a major setback and the singer has faced a myriad of challenges in recent months.

“Rose Muhando should be flown back to the country so as she undergoes medication,” said Tamufo in a statement.

The gospel artiste was once the talk of town especially after her song Nibebe took the airwaves by storm.

Allegations of drug addiction and abortion have tainted her image since, and in the video that was recorded at Neno Evangelism Centre, Apostle James Ng’ang’a ordered the demons that were tormenting her to come out.


“Rose nilikuambia ukuje, kuja hapa, kwa nini wanavunja vunja wewe mkono? How? Oh no, it can’t be that. Touch!” Called out Pastor Ng’ang’a.

“Come out! Wachilia maisha, kimbia na uende, kimbia, toa mishipa yako, toa… Holy Ghost Fire!!Ra ka ka ka! Somebody say fire! Mwambie aende, hama, hama, achilia yeye, achilia,”pressed Ng’ang’a.

The video drew sympathy from her followers who prayed for her quick recovery.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Rose Muhando
Apostle James Ng'ang'a
Demons
Nibebe
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
police-constable-shot-dead-in-thindigua-raid

Police constable shot dead in Thindigua raid

By Standard Reporter | Fri 23 Nov 2018 11:47am

mum-shocked-after-son-does-the-unthinkable-with-vaseline

News

Mum shocked after son does the unthinkable with vaseline

By Mirror | Fri 23 Nov 2018 11:44am

six-students-to-fly-kenya-flag-at-ict-skills-competition

Six students to fly Kenya flag at ICT skills competition

By Standard Reporter | Fri 23 Nov 2018 11:31am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng