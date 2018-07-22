safaricom-explains-network-hitch-experienced-on-sunday

SUMMARY A notice seen by Ureport stated that the network issue was caused by fiber link cuts Safaricom apologized to all mobile phone users who were inconvenienced

Safaricom subscribers experienced various challenges on Sunday morning and the network provider issued a statement explaining what went wrong.

A notice seen by Ureport stated that the network issue was caused by fiber link cuts that in turn affected transmission equipment. ​

Safaricom apologized to all mobile phone users who were inconvenienced but assured them that all was being done to restore services as quickly as possible.

See Also: Kenyans take to Twitter following Safaricom network problem

Here is the letter:





Earlier, netizens had taken to Twitter to inquire about the issue as some complained that mobile money transfer transactions were taking too long to reflect.

Calls and text messages were also affected especially in Coast and lower Eastern regions.

