murkomen-s-nyama-choma-meal-lands-him-in-trouble

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday shared a photo where he was enjoying a meal in the company of Deputy President William Ruto and got a backlash.
A number of leaders were also captured in the photo enjoying nyama choma at Njuguna’s along Waiyaki Way but netizens bashed them for posting a non-issue while Kenyans are suffering.
Some noted that leaders ought to focus on more serious matters and cut down on PR stunts.
Here are some of the reactions:
