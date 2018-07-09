+ Post your Story

Murkomen’s nyama choma meal lands him in trouble
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 09, 2018 at 11:32 EAT
Photo of the leaders enjoying a meal
SUMMARY

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen shared a photo where he was enjoying a meal in the company of Deputy President William Ruto and got a backlash

Netizens bashed them for posting a non-issue while Kenyans are suffering

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday shared a photo where he was enjoying a meal in the company of Deputy President William Ruto and got a backlash.

A number of leaders were also captured in the photo enjoying nyama choma at Njuguna’s along Waiyaki Way but netizens bashed them for posting a non-issue while Kenyans are suffering.


See Also: The bleaching chemical used by Kenyan butchers to make meat look fresh

Some noted that leaders ought to focus on more serious matters and cut down on PR stunts.


Here are some of the reactions:

See Also: Murkomen's response to his ''congratulatory'' message by KOT has netizens talking


See Also: Murkomen has no chills, harshly responds to netizens disagreeing with his remarks

Kipchumba Murkomen
Nyama Choma
