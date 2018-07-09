murkomen-s-nyama-choma-meal-lands-him-in-trouble

SUMMARY Senator Kipchumba Murkomen shared a photo where he was enjoying a meal in the company of Deputy President William Ruto and got a backlash Netizens bashed them for posting a non-issue while Kenyans are suffering

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday shared a photo where he was enjoying a meal in the company of Deputy President William Ruto and got a backlash.



A number of leaders were also captured in the photo enjoying nyama choma at Njuguna’s along Waiyaki Way but netizens bashed them for posting a non-issue while Kenyans are suffering. ​





Some noted that leaders ought to focus on more serious matters and cut down on PR stunts.





Here are some of the reactions:





