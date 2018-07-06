ward-boss-wows-residents-by-using-his-kitty-to-help-needy-families

SUMMARY Residents of Kola Ward in Machakos County continue to witness firsthand the works of Member of County (MCA) Eric Wambua Musembi.

The first time MCA who is also known as Winzi has worked to make his ward a better place by conducting many activities throughout Kola.



This has taken the ward many steps ahead of its counterparts. ​

In one weekend, Mr Wambua opened a waiting bay at Nzaini dispensary where patients will wait for service.

During the same weekend, the MCA proceeded to open the recently constructed toilet at Ndauni Primary School and later some houses he constructed for two needy families.

The climax of the busy weekend was the opening of Katanga Deliverance Church. This 300 seater church hall is a fulfilment of a promise he made during his campaign period.

Residents favour Mr Wambua as he is known to make things work even using funds from his own kitty when the need arises.

Earlier this year, Mr Wambua brought a smile on a physically challenged man’s face at Katuaa Market when he opened an improved working structure for him.





He also supported 66 pupils from needy families, from all corners of Kola Ward by seeing to their school fees, students’ school uniforms, P.E kits, stationery, basic utilities, boxes, mattresses and all other materials that were needed for admission.



