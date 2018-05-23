mixed-reactions-after-ezekiel-mutua-says-he-loves-gay-people

SUMMARY KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua caused a stir on social media after saying he loves gay people

Mr. Mutua said that he loves the sinner (gay person) but not the sin

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua on Tuesday 22 May caused mixed reactions on social media after saying that he loves gay people.



Mr. Mutua made the statement referencing to Pope Francis’ remarks about God’s love for gay people. ​

The Moral police cop however clarified that he agrees with the Pope citing that he loves the sinner (gay person) but not the sin.

See Also: Ezekiel Mutua causes an uproar on social media after asking Larry Madowo to get a wife and settle down

“I have seen people tagging me on the remarks by Pope Francis about God's love for gay people. I agree with the Pope. God loves gay people. I love them too. But I love the sinner not the sin!” Mutua posted.

I have seen people tagging me on the remarks by Pope Francis about God's love for gay people. I agree with the Pope. God loves gay people. I love them too. But I love the sinner not the sin! pic.twitter.com/Lz4czqk0O6— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) May 22, 2018

The KFCB boss has been on the spotlight for a few weeks now after the remarks he made on the wildebeest sculpture at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Recently, there were rumors the KFCB will start charging Vloggers for posting any videos online.

However, the Corporate Communications Manager at KFCB Nelly Muluka clarified that KFCB does not charge for Vloggers for posting on social media at all.

“KFCB does not charge for YouTube at all or social media. The only area where the Board deals with social media is about content monitoring and when there is gross content that exposes children to harmful content,” posted Nelly.

Here are some reactions after Ezekiel Mutua remarks about gay people;

What's wrong with two willing people of same gender having sex? If you're straight, how does it really affect you? I seriously don't understand why one human being would be against another human being having equal rights with him/her.— Timothy murithi (@murithitim) May 22, 2018

It's wrong coz he who created man says so, free will doesn't mean it should be practiced as we will, rather the things that are pleasing to God the father— charleschui (@charleschui1) May 22, 2018

why enforce your christian believe on others even? If i dont believe in creation you cant tell me ati "he created Adam and Eve"



wewe Amini yako tu and stick to the teachings wengine waache as lomg as they are not affecting you in anyway— @kivuva_jnr (@kivuva_jnr) May 22, 2018

So that gives you the mandate to be a moral policeman. I understand you are just doing your job and you are fortunate considering that Kenya unemployment stands at 46% did you know that figure can reduce to half if we just let the kids be kids. Draconian film law must change.— #7th President of Kenya (@StevonneG) May 22, 2018

I agree with his man, love the sinner not the sin! Amen! I was a part of the LGBT but now I no longer am, apart from the sinful ways, keep yourselves sacred last up until the end, maybe your love isn’t in a human but through god!— Marble Meghan (@marblemeghan) May 22, 2018

Which god loves gay people?

Reminder, Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed with fire by God after the people turned to homosexuality and God was so annoyed by their deeds. God sent Lot to tell them to change their ways but they mocked him.— Ibrahim (@IbraMunyao) May 22, 2018

For me, I partially agree with the pope..... God loves them bu He didn't create gay people, people decide on thier free will to be gay. Let's leave God out of the gay equition. God loves them though as per his word. Let's not sanitize sin by quoting God— HLM (@MateMurithi) May 22, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​