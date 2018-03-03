+ Post your Story

News
Violent closure of Simmers bar and restaurant raises suspicions among Kenyans
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 03, 2018 at 12:45 EAT
violent-closure-of-simmers-bar-and-restaurant-raises-suspicions-among-kenyans
Simmers bar and restaurant was closed
SUMMARY
  • Simmers bar and restaurant was shut down yesterday over noise pollution claims
  • Kenyans on social media say the closure is more than is being disclosed

National Environment Management Agency (NEMA) and City Hall Enforcement Unit on Friday, March 2 shocked Nairobians with the closure of popular drinking joint Simmers restaurant in the CBD over noise pollution claims. The move follows NEMA’s crackdown on various popular clubs and bars around Nairobi in a bid to curb noise pollution.


Bystanders watched as the club’s employees guarded their property which was thrown out in the rain in the evening incident. Simmers restaurant is known for its popular clientele, the young and middle-aged money loaded kind both local and international.

See Also: Senator Sakaja responds to DJs over arrests


The joint’s owner, former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga said that police stormed in with orders to shut down without first warning him. “The police have stormed here, and instead of being an arbiter they have come with orders that have not even been served on me. This is impunity!” he said.


See Also: Why Matiang'i has closed Presbyterian University

Mr. Murunga has run the premise for over two decades now.

Jiweke Tavern, Kiza lounge, Space Lounge bar and popular hangout joint B-club are among clubs that were first affected by NEMA’s crackdown.


See Also: CS Matiang'i warns of likely closure of several universities

The evasion and closure of Simmers, however, raised questions among Kenyans including leaders.A majority felt that the ordeal was more than just an act to curb noise pollution.


Here are what some said on Twitter;

Simmers bar and restaurant
Closure
NEMA
