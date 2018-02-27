+ Post your Story

Why your cracked phone screen may deny you love
By Steve mwangi | Updated Feb 27, 2018 at 14:06 EAT
why-your-cracked-phone-screen-may-deny-you-love
A cracked Phone Screen
SUMMARY
  •  Most people associate phone cracks with drunkenness 
  • A study done revealed that 86% of women negatively judge a man who owns and walks with a smartphone whose screen is broken

Kenyans are a creative lot, and as social media message rotates, every person has a friend whose phone screen has cracked. Most people associate phone cracks with drunkenness but a few worry about it as long as the gadget completes a call.

However, a survey by match.com, an online dating service headquartered in Texas U.S showed how your fractured phone screen reduces your chances of getting a date.

The study revealed that 86% of women negatively judge a man who owns and walks with a smartphone whose screen is broken. Most ladies perceive men with cracked screens as irresponsible and careless. The survey, nonetheless, found out men had no corresponding statistics on broken phone screens.

See Also: Teenager plunges to her death while trying to 'save her phone'

Most romantic relationships are triggered by physical visuals of the partner. However, According to the dating site, most people judge their potential dates with regards to the technology they use.

The pop-culture dictates some basics that allow one to fit in the modern environment, or, in this case, afford yourself a love partner.

Lack of a personal computer will leave your isolated in the dating world. The study further revealed that 68% of single people find persons without computers as a total turn-off.

See Also: Top five president wannabes for 2022

However, owning the latest smartphone models and the right computer and but with no internet will keep the opposite gender away. 74% percent of the respondent in the survey say they would be put off by a date without internet.

Worst, however, are people who tap other people’s internet. The survey states that 78% of participants say people who steal their neighbors’ internet cannot make them happy.

If you are this kind of person with scarily phone screen or make stopover on every signal of free Wi-Fi then do not question your lengthy single status.

cracked phone
phone screen
smartphone
date
