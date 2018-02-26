+ Post your Story

Sleeping with Samantha amounts to having sex with a corpse- KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 26, 2018 at 15:03 EAT
KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua
SUMMARY

KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua has compared sex with Samantha to sleeping with a corpse

Dr. Mutua expressed his opinion on both his Twitter and Facebook accounts

Talks about the sex doll Samatha made January bearable for most Kenyans with so much talk about why or why not men should consider using a toy for pleasure. From memes to jokes passed on social media, Samantha was a topic on many Kenyan’s mouths.

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua joined in the talk today giving his sentiments on the now popular toy. Speaking during the Scouts Founder Baden Powell's Day in Nyeri County on Sunday, February 25, the KFCB boss said that both acts of selling and distribution of Samatha are illegal and should be discouraged.

“Anybody who dares to advertise those things will have KFCB to reckon with. Our mandate is on what Kenyans consume and advertising such things is immoral and wrong,” he said.

See Also: Is Ezekiel Mutua eyeing politics? KFCB boss drops hints on social media

“You cannot promote sex with a robot as a way of life. We must protect our children from such things. In my view there is no difference between having sex with Samantha and having sex with a corpse,” he continued.

On Monday, February 26, Dr. Mutua took to social media pages to insist on the same. He condemned the act of being intimate with a toy as immoral and illegal.

“This Samantha thing is immoral and illegal. It's having sex against the order of nature. It amounts to necrophilia (having sex with a corpse) and it's a crime!” he posted.

See Also: We are tired of watching dirty Mexican Soaps- KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua stirs social media with directive

This Samantha thing is immoral and illegal. It's having sex against the order of nature. It amounts to necrophilia ( having sex with a corpse) and it's a crime! @InfoKfcb @NellyMuluka @KibetBenard_ @Khagali_M @ConsumersKenya @KEBS_ke @pulselivekenya @Kenyans @Nairobi_News pic.twitter.com/vBunyvK84a— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) February 26, 2018


